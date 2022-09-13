Sunday’s Best

Some of you remember from last year where I wrote a weekly recap of how every player performed. I think I end up saying the same thing after 10+ weeks of football. This year I will narrow it down to a handful of guys that performed well.

Justin Jefferson

9 catches 184 yards and 2 TDs. Justin Jefferson was running wide open all day. He somehow looks better than he did last year. Most of that production was in the first half to build the 17-0 lead. The 2nd half JJ slowed, but the lead was enough for the team to cruise to the finish.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk looks like a real leader out there. Both on the field and in the locker room he appeared to step up. The first half of football was good from the QB. He ended up with 277 yards for 2 TDs and 0 INTs. No turnovers and efficient football. It was a breath of fresh air.

Za’Darius Smith

PFF didn’t rate him well, but he was a disrupter out there. He had a big sack to end Green Bay’s 2nd drive when they were in plus territory. He also had a key tackle on the 1 for a goal line stand. Minnesota might not win that game if Z doesn’t play well.

Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith looked to be the Hitman of old. He had a pick at the end of the first half and several key tackles. He was flying around out there, and it was fun to watch.

Greg Joseph

Greg the Leg was 5 for 5 on kicks. He had a long of 56 and didn’t even come close to missing any of his kicks. Well done.