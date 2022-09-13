Eagles sign Janarius Robinson from Vikings practice squad

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2021 draft class is officially no longer with the franchise, and the purple might get an opportunity to see him as early as Monday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed OLB Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings’ practice squad. This is, at least partially, in response to them losing DE Derek Barnett for the season with a torn ACL that he suffered in the Eagles’ 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Robinson departs without ever having played a regular-season snap for the Vikings. After the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he tore an ACL during Training Camp his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He was on the roster during Training Camp this year but was part of the team’s final cuts and was ultimately re-signed to the practice squad.

The departure of Robinson means that, of the 11 players that the Vikings drafted in 2021, only 5 remain on the team in any capacity. Those players are offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, safety Camryn Bynum, running back Kene Nwangwu, and defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman. Twyman is on the practice squad, with the other four being solid contributors on the active roster.

Because the Eagles signed Robinson off of Minnesota’s practice squad, he has to go to their 53-man roster. He will fill the roster spot opened by Barnett going on injured reserve. I don’t think we’re going to see a Janarius Robinson revenge game on Monday night or anything, though.