SB Nation Reacts: How do you feel about the Minnesota Vikings now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is once again time for us to take the pulse of Minnesota Vikings fans with our SB Nation Reacts question for the week. We don’t have a team-specific question for this week, so the only question on this week’s survey is how confident you are that the Vikings are moving in the right direction.

With that in mind, I want to clarify something that’s changed about our Reacts posts. If you sign up at the link in the top paragraph above, you’ll get the “national” questions that we include in our surveys each week. Questions that are specific to the Vikings come in this space each week and you can answer them right here on the site, but if you want to participate in the national polls, you need to sign up at the link above.

With that, let us know how confident you are in the direction of the Minnesota Vikings after their big win over Green Bay in Week 1 and talk about it in our comments section! We want to hear what you think about the only football team that really, truly matters.