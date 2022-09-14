Ed Ingram receives praise for Week 1 performance from Pro Football Focus

It appears that the Minnesota Vikings are getting closer to finally getting their offensive line figured out after. . .oh, I don’t know, a decade or so of trying to fix things. One of those players that had his struggles in the team’s 23-7 victory over Green Bay on Sunday received some praise today for his overall performance.

Guard Ed Ingram checked in at #4 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the highest-graded rookie performances in Week 1 of NFL action. Honestly, I was a bit surprised that he came in that high, but PFF has their reasons for it.

While Ingram took his lumps in pass protection, he handled himself exquisitely in the ground game. He allowed five pressures in pass protection for a 31.2 grade in that regard yet earned an 87.4 run-blocking grade on the day to lead all rookies.

In addition to the five pressures, I believe Ingram was dinged for allowing the team’s only sack of Kirk Cousins after Rashan Gary got past him early on in the game.

That said, it certainly appears that Ingram is doing enough to finally be the long-term answer at the black hole that the Vikings’ right guard spot has been for a long time. As PFF points out, his performance in the run game was outstanding and as he gains experience I’m sure that the pass-blocking issues he had will improve.

Ingram will need to step up his game on Monday as he’ll be looking right at one of the other players on PFF’s list from Week 1. That would be Philadelphia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was #7 on the PFF list. We’ll see if he can rise to the challenge.