Vikings sign Chris Garrett to practice squad

After seeing Janarius Robinson depart for the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster, the Minnesota Vikings have filled his spot on the practice squad with another edge rusher, one that some in the Twin Cities area might already be familiar with.

The Vikings have signed former Concordia-St. Paul edge defender Chris Garrett to the practice squad. He was the second defensive player that the Golden Bears had seen drafted into the National Football League, following Zach Moore, who also briefly spent some time with the Vikings in 2015.

Garrett was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft and saw action in one game for them last season. He was waived by the Rams as a part of their final cuts this past August and had a bit of a whirlwind travel schedule to get to Minnesota, according to what his agent told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

“They lost a player to the Eagles, and they literally just called Chris when he was on a flight back to L.A.,” Hoffman said. “He flew out from L.A. to Chicago on Monday, worked out with (the Bears) on Tuesday, flew back home to L.A. Then he didn’t leave the airport and got on a flight back to Minneapolis that had to go through Salt Lake City. He got in after midnight.”

With that, the Vikings’ practice squad is back to 16 players.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Chris Garrett!