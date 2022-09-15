 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 September 2022

Thorsday!

By Christopher Gates
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome back to another Open Thread here on your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! We’ve got Thursday Night Football tonight, and we’ll do up a separate discussion thread for that game, because it should be a good one between Kansas City and Los Angeles.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • We asked you to vote in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll to gauge how you feel about the Minnesota Vikings after one week.
  • GA Skol gave you an opportunity to pick the Nincompoop of the Week. (Don’t worry, none of our guys are involved.)
  • Rookie guard Ed Ingram got high marks from Pro Football Focus for his NFL debut.
  • The Vikings filled out their practice squad by signing former Concordia-St. Paul star Chris Garrett, who was drafted by the Rams in 2021.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

