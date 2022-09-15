Vikings Win! Redemption In Philly?

Vikings Happy Hour is back and fresh off a victory (which we all predicted last week) vs the division rival Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings now our attention turns to the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of redemption. Can Justin Jefferson repeat his week 1 performance? Can Kevin O’Connell get his first primetime win? Can Kirk Cousins remain cool under fire? Can the defense again hold a team to just one score? Will the O-line continue to improve? Can the mobile Jalen Hurts be contained? All this and much more…

Grab your Lake Monster beer and join the gang to break it all down. Skol!

Discussion topics for episode 064 are:

Recap Vikings vs Packers

Jefferson Big Game

Impressed with Kirk?

Other Takeaways

Vikings vs Philly

Concerns/Matchups to watch for

Redemption Tour for Vikings and Jalen Reagor

What can we exploit?

Keys to Victory

Lighting Round

Over/Under 50.5

Danielle Hunter 1.5 Sacks

Can the Vikings cornerbacks contain A.J. Brown to less than 80 yards?

Adam Thielen 3.5 receptions

Kirk’s week one performance

Vikings Defense

Kevin O’Connell’s game management

Predictions

Guest pick by Judd Zulgad

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.