Vikings Win! Redemption In Philly?

Vikings Happy Hour is back and fresh off a victory (which we all predicted last week) vs the division rival Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings now our attention turns to the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of redemption. Can Justin Jefferson repeat his week 1 performance? Can Kevin O’Connell get his first primetime win? Can Kirk Cousins remain cool under fire? Can the defense again hold a team to just one score? Will the O-line continue to improve? Can the mobile Jalen Hurts be contained? All this and much more…
Grab your Lake Monster beer and join the gang to break it all down. Skol!
Discussion topics for episode 064 are:
Recap Vikings vs Packers
- Jefferson Big Game
- Impressed with Kirk?
- Other Takeaways
Vikings vs Philly
- Concerns/Matchups to watch for
- Redemption Tour for Vikings and Jalen Reagor
- What can we exploit?
- Keys to Victory
Lighting Round
- Over/Under 50.5
- Danielle Hunter 1.5 Sacks
- Can the Vikings cornerbacks contain A.J. Brown to less than 80 yards?
- Adam Thielen 3.5 receptions
Kirk’s week one performance
Vikings Defense
Kevin O’Connell’s game management
Predictions
- Guest pick by Judd Zulgad
Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.
