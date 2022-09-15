Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

The National Football League is kicking off its first season of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime tonight, and their first matchup should be a pretty good one. It’s an AFC West affair as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Again, you can only get this game via Amazon Prime, so if you don’t have their service. . .well, I’m not totally sure what to tell you. But I can tell you that you can talk about the game with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans right here!

Like we did for the season opener last week, we have our picks for this week’s contest right here, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

We are unanimous in our belief that Kansas City will hold serve at home in this one, but we’re a bit split on how close it will be. Chris and Eric think that the Chargers can keep it to within four points, while everyone else has the Chiefs covering the spread. We’re also a bit split on how high scoring we think this one will be, with Chris, Warren, and Mark taking the over and Eric and Ed playing the under.

If you’re going to be watching this one, feel free to hang out and chat about it here! I’m not sure how the Amazon thing is going to go over but, at the very least, it could be interesting.

Enjoy the game, folks!