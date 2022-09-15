Talking Vikings/Eagles with the Philadelphia Sports Table

We’re getting closer to the big Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and your Minnesota Vikings, and we got an opportunity to talk with the guy that has the longest-running Philadelphia sports show on the internet.

Yours truly got an opportunity to sit down with Jeff Warren from the Philadelphia Sports Table to talk about this Monday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. We get into numerous topics, such as the Vikings’ apparent strengths and weaknesses after the first game of the year and what both teams need to take advantage of from the other side if they want to emerge victorious in this one.

You can listen to the episode on the embedded player below through Spotify, or you can check out the episode on the Philadelphia Sports Table website.

I hope that you enjoy the show, because Jeff and I had a pretty good time doing it. Let us know what you think!