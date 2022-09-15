Vikings at Eagles: Initial injury reports for both teams

With their game not taking place until Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles got to wait until today to put their initial injury reports for the week out for everyone’s consumption. So, let’s take a look at the bumps and bruises on both sides, shall we?

We start, as always, with the visiting team.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

DL Jonathan Bullard (bicep)

S Lewis Cine (knee)

Booth went out of last week’s game pretty early on with his quad issue and didn’t return. He was fairly injury-prone in college so while it isn’t completely surprising to see this, it is a bit disappointing. Cine appears poised to finally make his NFL debut after missing last week’s game following a reaggravation of a knee injury he dealt with in camp.

Now, on to the home team.

Philadelphia Eagles

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

TE Jack Stoll (aknle)

Full Participation

No players listed

Only one player on the Eagles’ report that’s actually injured. The Eagles also listed seven players as being limited on Thursday, but the reason for all of them was “rest.” As one noted American philosopher once said, ain’t nobody got time for that.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Monday Night Football. We’ll continue to update these throughout the course of the week.