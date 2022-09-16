Skol Schemes, Week 1: Podcast Edition(s)

One of the many nice outcomes of the Vikings 23-7 victory over the Packers is that people want to review, prognosticate, and talk about the successes of Week 1. I am no exception.

I had the good fortune of being on 4 podcasts this week that cover a lot of different ground. There is something for film lovers, people who just want the audio, a look ahead to Week 2, and a high level view of the trends we see the Vikings following. I hyperlinked all of the people I spoke with and would recommend you check out their work.

If you like film

I went through the film with Dusty Evely and covered the Vikings schematic structure, why things worked, and a few neat adjustments to look at through the year.

— SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) September 13, 2022

-O’Connell’s offensive structure

-Answers from GB

-Should they have just played man?

-Vikings defensive scheme

-Finding answers within a system https://t.co/ytDQZ8S34Q — SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) September 13, 2022

If you prefer audio

I enjoyed talking to Nick and Matt for Kindred Skols. We had a discussion about scheme, individual players, how they stacked up, and what their outlooks are going forward.

— SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) September 14, 2022

If you want to look ahead to Week 2 and the Eagles

Though we all want to bask in the glory that is a season opening win, eventually it is time to look ahead. Fran Duffy had me on to try to translate how the Vikings success in Week 1 may carry over to Week 2. We give you the quick hits you need going into a big Monday night game.

@ ~53:20



@ ~53:20

Spotify: https://t.co/Ll0WK5dJYe

— Shawn (@syedschemes) September 16, 2022

If you are feeling philosophical

Finally, if you have not yet tired of my New Jersey speaking pace, I joined Ollie Connolly of The Read Optional and Gridiron for a high level discussion of the O’Connell offense and Donatell defense. We talk philosophical underpinnings, structure, personnel, strengths, weaknesses, adjustments, and a whole lot more. This was a fun one!

— Shawn (@syedschemes) September 16, 2022

Finally, we’re on to Philadelphia.