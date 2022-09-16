SB Nation Reacts: Vikings rank as biggest Week 1 surprise

We’re back with the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll about the Minnesota Vikings, and it appears that a lot of you think that the purple are moving in the right direction. I mean, a lot of you already thought that, but even more of you think it now.

Here’s the result of this week’s poll:

We now have 96% of Vikings fans believing that the team is currently moving in the right direction. That’s up from 88% going into the Week 1 matchup against Green Bay, and a win over a division rival was obviously enough to give that a bit of a bump, which is nice.

Not only that, but the Vikings found themselves at the top of one of the national poll questions that you get by signing up on our posts each week.

Minnesota’s victory over Green Bay in Week 1 was voted by those that responded to the poll as the most surprising outcome of the opening week of the season. . .more surprising than the upset victories pulled off by the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants. I don’t think it’s the fact that the Vikings beat Green Bay that’s a surprise. . .I’m sure that there were plenty of people that thought it was possible. . .but the way that they handled the Packers on both sides of the ball came as a pretty big surprise to just about everyone, I think.

Those are your SB Nation Reacts results for your Minnesota Vikings for this week. Keep an eye out for next week’s poll, where we’ll hopefully see another nudge upwards for our favorite team.

