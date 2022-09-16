Week 3 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 3 is here and there are some surprises. Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern and then giviing Scott Frost DAS Boot is sort of a surprise (the first part). Alabama still being #1 in the coaches poll is a joke. Notre Dame being ranked #5 to start the year kind of illustrates how the folks doing the rankings sometimes are pretty awful. Lincoln Riley having the Trojans offense playing fairly well already is a bit of a surprise. Of course, Rice and Stanford can make you look purty.
If you are interested in watching any QBs then the SMU vs Maryland game has two intriguing players in Tanner Mordecai for SMU and Taulia Tagovailoa for Maryland. Jake Haener of Fresno State, Jaren Hall of BYU, Tyler Van Dyke of Miami, Cameron Rising of Utah, and Anthony Richardson of Florida are other QBs that might be worth a look.
If you are interested in watching any centers then John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota is an obvious choice. Andrew Raym of Oklahoma is another player to watch.
The receivers that may intrigue are Jordan Addison of USC (duh), Marvin Mims of Oklahoma, Jalen Cropper of Fresno State, A.T. Perry of Wake Forest, Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi, Zakhari Franklin of UTSA, Parker Washington of Penn State, Kayshon Boutte of LSU, Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. of Maryland.
Edge rushers that are worth a look are Jared Verse of Florida State, Myles Murphy of Clemson, Tuli Tuipulotu of USC, Zion Tupuola-Fetui of Washington, Mitchell Agude of Miami (FL), Derick Hall of Auburn, and Ali Gaye of LSU.
A lot of games to choose from besides your favorite.
Friday, September 16
Florida State at Louisville 7:30pm
Robert Scott Jr. OT Florida State
Akeem Dent S Florida State
Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Fabien Lovett DL Florida State
Maurice Smith IOL Florida State
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Demorie Tate CB Florida State
Stephen Dix Jr. LB Florida State
Mycah Pittman WR Florida State
Robert Cooper DL Florida State
Amari Gainer EDGE Florida State
...
Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
Jermayne Lole DL Louisville
Caleb Chandler OT Louisville
Kenderick Duncan Jr. S Louisville
Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville
Trevor Reid OT Louisville
Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
Bryan Hudson IOL Louisville
Dee Wiggins WR Louisville
Chandler Jones CB Louisville
Adonis Boone OT Louisville
Air Force at Wyoming 8:00pm
Brad Roberts RB Air Force
...
Eric Abojei OT/OG Wyoming
Titus Swen RB Wyoming
Saturday, September 17
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina 12pm
Jalen Carter DL Georgia
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia
Arik Gilbert TE Georgia
Broderick Jones OT Georgia
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
Darnell Washington TE Georgia
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Tykee Smith S Georgia
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia
Kendall Milton RB Georgia
Kearis Jackson WR Georgia
Zion Logue DL Georgia
Chad Lindberg OT Georgia
M.J. Sherman LB Georgia
Tate Ratledge OT Georgia
Warren McClendon OT Georgia
Dominick Blaylock WR Georgia
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
...
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Eric Douglas OT South Carolina
Josh Vann WR South Carolina
Austin Stogner TE South Carolina
Jordan Burch DL South Carolina
MarShawn Lloyd RB South Carolina
Karon Prunty CB South Carolina
David Spaulding CB South Carolina
Dylan Wonnum OT South Carolina
R.J. Roderick S South Carolina
Jordan Strachan EDGE South Carolina
No. 5 Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech 8pm
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Fred Davis II CB Clemson
Walker Parks OT Clemson
DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson
Malcolm Greene S Clemson
E.J. Williams WR Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson
Jake Venables LB Clemson
Will Putnam IOL Clemson
...
Tyler Grubbs LB Louisiana Tech
BeeJay Williamson S Louisiana Tech
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska 12pm
Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma
Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma
Trey Morrison S Oklahoma
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
DaShaun White LB Oklahoma
Jeffery Johnson DL Oklahoma
Michael Turk P Oklahoma
Key Lawrence S Oklahoma
Reggie Grimes EDGE Oklahoma
D.J. Graham CB Oklahoma
Theo Wease WR Oklahoma
Trejan Bridges WR Oklahoma
Woodi Washington CB Oklahoma
David Ugwoegbu LB Oklahoma
McKade Mettauer IOL Oklahoma
Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma
Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma
...
Ochaun Mathis DL Nebraska
Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
Luke Reimer LB Nebraska
Turner Corcoran OT Nebraska
Tyreke Johnson CB Nebraska
No. 7 USC vs. Fresno State 10:30pm
Jordan Addison WR USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC
...
Jake Haener QB Fresno State
Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State
Dontae Bull OT Fresno State
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington 7:30pm
Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
Payton Thorne QB Michigan State
Jacob Slade DL Michigan State
Khris Bogle EDGE Michigan State
Aaron Brule LB Michigan State
Xavier Henderson S Michigan State
Jalen Berger RB Michigan State
Jacoby Windmon LB Michigan State
Jarek Broussard RB Michigan State
Ameer Speed CB Michigan State
Jordan Reid IOL Michigan State
Bryce Baringer P Michigan State
...
Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington
Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington
Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
Jalen McMillan WR Washington
Sav’ell Smalls LB Washington
Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington
Victor Curne OT Washington
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon 3:30pm
Blake Freeland OT BYU
Jaren Hall QB BYU
Clark Barrington OT BYU
Tyler Batty DL BYU
Puka Nacua WR BYU
Campbell Barrington IOL BYU
Isaac Rex TE BYU
...
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Justin Flowe LB Oregon
Jamal Hill S Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Mase Funa LB Oregon
Dontae Manning CB Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M 9:00pm
Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL)
Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL)
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)
Mitchell Agude EDGE Miami (FL)
Al Blades Jr. CB Miami (FL)
Jahfari Harvey DL Miami (FL)
Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (FL)
Jalen Rivers OT Miami (FL)
Chantz Williams EDGE Miami (FL)
Frank Ladson Jr. WR Miami (FL)
Jared Harrison-Hunte DL Miami (FL)
Caleb Johnson LB Miami (FL)
Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)
...
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Myles Jones CB Texas A&M
Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M
Demond Demas WR Texas A&M
Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M
Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M
Haynes King QB Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M
Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State 10pm
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Brant Kuithe TE Utah
...
Keshawn Banks EDGE San Diego State
Caden McDonald LB San Diego State
No. 16 NC State vs. Texas Tech 7pm
Devin Leary QB NC State
Drake Thomas LB NC State
Shyheim Battle CB NC State
Cory Durden DL NC State
Payton Wilson LB NC State
Isaiah Moore LB NC State
...
Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech
Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech
Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech
SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech
No. 18 Florida vs. South Florida 7:30pm
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
Trey Dean III S Florida
Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida
Derek Wingo LB Florida
Jalen Kimber CB Florida
Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida
Amari Burney S Florida
...
Ajou Ajou WR South Florida
Donovan Jennings OT South Florida
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Liberty 5pm
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Nick Andersen S Wake Forest
Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest
Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest
...
Durrell Johnson EDGE Liberty
No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Nick Broeker OT Mississippi
Jeremy James IOL Mississippi
Isheem Young S Mississippi
Demon Clowney EDGE Mississippi
Ladarius Tennison S Mississippi
Khari Coleman EDGE Mississippi
Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
...
Kevin Harris EDGE Georgia Tech
Jeff Sims QB Georgia Tech
Pierce Quick OT Georgia Tech
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA 8pm
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Alfred Collins DL Texas
D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas
Isaiah Neyor WR Texas
Troy Omeire WR Texas
Hudson Card QB Texas
T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas
Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Christian Jones OT Texas
...
Zakhari Franklin WR UTSA
Rashad Wisdom S UTSA
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn 3:30pm
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
Parker Washington WR Penn State
Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State
P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State
Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State
Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State
Theo Johnson TE Penn State
Caedan Wallace OT Penn State
Nick Tarburton EDGE Penn State
Sean Clifford QB Penn State
...
Derick Hall EDGE Auburn
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Colby Wooden DL Auburn
Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
Alec Jackson OT Auburn
Eugene Asante LB Auburn
Zykeivous Walker DL Auburn
Jayson Jones DL Auburn
Zach Calzada QB Auburn
Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
Colorado at Minnesota 3:30pm
Terrance Lang DL Colorado
...
John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota
Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota
Braelen Oliver EDGE Minnesota
Chris Autman-Bell WR Minnesota
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota
Mississippi State at LSU 6:00pm
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State
Jaden Walley WR Mississippi State
Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State
Marcus Banks CB Mississippi State
Jalen Green CB Mississippi State
Randy Charlton EDGE Mississippi State
Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State
...
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Joe Foucha S LSU
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Sevyn Banks CB LSU
Micah Baskerville LB LSU
Jordan Toles S LSU
John Emery Jr. RB LSU
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Noah Cain RB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU
Todd Harris Jr. S LSU
SMU at Maryland 7:30 PM
Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland
Durell Nchami LB Maryland
Ruben Hyppolite II LB Maryland
Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland
...
DeVere Levelston DL SMU
Rashee Rice WR SMU
Tanner Mordecai QB SMU
Jaylon Thomas IOL SMU
Isaac Slade-Matautia LB SMU
As usual, here is a mock just because ...
TRADES
Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 19
Received: Round 1 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 24, Round 6 Pick 24
San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 19
Received: Round 3 Pick 25, Round 5 Pick 25
24: R1 P24 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 6’4” 248
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/jaredverse
https://seminoles.com/sports/football/roster/jared-verse/
51: R2 P19 CB Garrett Williams - Syracuse 6’0” 189
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Garrett-Williams-DB-Syracuse
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/garrettwilliams
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/garrett-williams-cb-syracuse-nfl-draft-scouting-report/
89: R3 P25 TE Sam LaPorta - Iowa 6’4” 249
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Sam-LaPorta-TE-Iowa
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/samlaporta
127: R4 P24 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’4” 313
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Ricky-Stromberg-OL-Arkansas
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/rickystromberg
https://www.wholehogsports.com/news/2022/sep/14/stromberg-making-strides-in-seasons-early-stages/
155: R5 P19 WR Zay Flowers - Boston College 5’10” 172
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Zay-Flowers-WR-BostonCollege
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/zayflowers
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10042562-bc-wr-zay-flowers-is-the-best-deep-threat-in-cfb-says-nfl-scout
161: R5 P25 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6’3” 215
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Grayson-McCall-QB-CoastalCarolina
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/scouting-reports/graysonmccall
https://www.seahawks.net/threads/grayson-mccall-coastal-carolina-qb-to-keep-an-eye-on.180985/
195: R6 P19 DL Jacob Slade - Michigan State 6’4” 305
https://msuspartans.com/sports/football/roster/jacob-slade/12036
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Jacob-Slade-DT-MichiganState
210: R6 P34 LB Payton Wilson - N.C. State 6’4” 230
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Payton-Wilson-LB-NCState
https://nsjonline.com/article/2021/12/look-ahead-2022-comeback-of-the-year-throwback-payton-wilson-returns-to-wolfpack-for-1-more-year/
215: R6 P39 S Jay Ward - LSU 6’4” 230
https://www.nfldraftbuzz.com/Player/Jay-Ward-CB-LSU
https://lsusports.net/sports/fb/roster/player/jay-ward/
An edge rusher would be interesting considering the team has DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II both of whom will be entering the last season of their contracts next year. The hope is Za’Darius Smith plays well enough for the team to keep him at least one more year (I doubt he sees the third year of his deal) and he is off to a good start. Hunter’s restructure practically guarantees he is going to get an extension. Still, you can never have enough pass rushers.
Another early pick on a cornerback may seem excessive but Peterson and Sullivan are not under contract next year.
I am going to keep banging the drum for a tight end until I actually see Irv Smith do something and stay on the field. I think it is fair to say an extension offer for Smith is not guaranteed at this point in time.
Obviously, center is a position that likely will need an upgrade and the team may be forced to select one earlier (like in the second round).
I keep putting McCall in my mocks and Flowers could go higher.
Slade is an interesting player that I would recommend researching and watching.
Wilson and Ward would be replacements for current depth players.
Well, there it is. Enjoy the games.
