Week 3 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 3 is here and there are some surprises. Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern and then giviing Scott Frost DAS Boot is sort of a surprise (the first part). Alabama still being #1 in the coaches poll is a joke. Notre Dame being ranked #5 to start the year kind of illustrates how the folks doing the rankings sometimes are pretty awful. Lincoln Riley having the Trojans offense playing fairly well already is a bit of a surprise. Of course, Rice and Stanford can make you look purty.

If you are interested in watching any QBs then the SMU vs Maryland game has two intriguing players in Tanner Mordecai for SMU and Taulia Tagovailoa for Maryland. Jake Haener of Fresno State, Jaren Hall of BYU, Tyler Van Dyke of Miami, Cameron Rising of Utah, and Anthony Richardson of Florida are other QBs that might be worth a look.

If you are interested in watching any centers then John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota is an obvious choice. Andrew Raym of Oklahoma is another player to watch.

The receivers that may intrigue are Jordan Addison of USC (duh), Marvin Mims of Oklahoma, Jalen Cropper of Fresno State, A.T. Perry of Wake Forest, Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi, Zakhari Franklin of UTSA, Parker Washington of Penn State, Kayshon Boutte of LSU, Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. of Maryland.

Edge rushers that are worth a look are Jared Verse of Florida State, Myles Murphy of Clemson, Tuli Tuipulotu of USC, Zion Tupuola-Fetui of Washington, Mitchell Agude of Miami (FL), Derick Hall of Auburn, and Ali Gaye of LSU.

A lot of games to choose from besides your favorite.

Friday, September 16

Florida State at Louisville 7:30pm

Robert Scott Jr. OT Florida State

Akeem Dent S Florida State

Jammie Robinson S Florida State

Fabien Lovett DL Florida State

Maurice Smith IOL Florida State

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State

Demorie Tate CB Florida State

Stephen Dix Jr. LB Florida State

Mycah Pittman WR Florida State

Robert Cooper DL Florida State

Amari Gainer EDGE Florida State

...

Malik Cunningham QB Louisville

Jermayne Lole DL Louisville

Caleb Chandler OT Louisville

Kenderick Duncan Jr. S Louisville

Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville

Trevor Reid OT Louisville

Tiyon Evans RB Louisville

Bryan Hudson IOL Louisville

Dee Wiggins WR Louisville

Chandler Jones CB Louisville

Adonis Boone OT Louisville

Air Force at Wyoming 8:00pm

Brad Roberts RB Air Force

...

Eric Abojei OT/OG Wyoming

Titus Swen RB Wyoming

Saturday, September 17

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina 12pm

Jalen Carter DL Georgia

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia

Arik Gilbert TE Georgia

Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

Darnell Washington TE Georgia

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Tykee Smith S Georgia

Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

Stetson Bennett IV QB Georgia

Kendall Milton RB Georgia

Kearis Jackson WR Georgia

Zion Logue DL Georgia

Chad Lindberg OT Georgia

M.J. Sherman LB Georgia

Tate Ratledge OT Georgia

Warren McClendon OT Georgia

Dominick Blaylock WR Georgia

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

...

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina

Eric Douglas OT South Carolina

Josh Vann WR South Carolina

Austin Stogner TE South Carolina

Jordan Burch DL South Carolina

MarShawn Lloyd RB South Carolina

Karon Prunty CB South Carolina

David Spaulding CB South Carolina

Dylan Wonnum OT South Carolina

R.J. Roderick S South Carolina

Jordan Strachan EDGE South Carolina

No. 5 Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech 8pm

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Sheridan Jones CB Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Fred Davis II CB Clemson

Walker Parks OT Clemson

DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson

Malcolm Greene S Clemson

E.J. Williams WR Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson

Jake Venables LB Clemson

Will Putnam IOL Clemson

...

Tyler Grubbs LB Louisiana Tech

BeeJay Williamson S Louisiana Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska 12pm

Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma

Trey Morrison S Oklahoma

Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

DaShaun White LB Oklahoma

Jeffery Johnson DL Oklahoma

Michael Turk P Oklahoma

Key Lawrence S Oklahoma

Reggie Grimes EDGE Oklahoma

D.J. Graham CB Oklahoma

Theo Wease WR Oklahoma

Trejan Bridges WR Oklahoma

Woodi Washington CB Oklahoma

David Ugwoegbu LB Oklahoma

McKade Mettauer IOL Oklahoma

Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma

Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma

...

Ochaun Mathis DL Nebraska

Trey Palmer WR Nebraska

Luke Reimer LB Nebraska

Turner Corcoran OT Nebraska

Tyreke Johnson CB Nebraska

No. 7 USC vs. Fresno State 10:30pm

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Travis Dye RB USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Austin Jones RB USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Nick Figueroa EDGE USC

Brandon Pili DL USC

...

Jake Haener QB Fresno State

Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State

Dontae Bull OT Fresno State

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington 7:30pm

Jayden Reed WR Michigan State

Payton Thorne QB Michigan State

Jacob Slade DL Michigan State

Khris Bogle EDGE Michigan State

Aaron Brule LB Michigan State

Xavier Henderson S Michigan State

Jalen Berger RB Michigan State

Jacoby Windmon LB Michigan State

Jarek Broussard RB Michigan State

Ameer Speed CB Michigan State

Jordan Reid IOL Michigan State

Bryce Baringer P Michigan State

...

Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington

Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington

Jalen McMillan WR Washington

Sav’ell Smalls LB Washington

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Victor Curne OT Washington

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon 3:30pm

Blake Freeland OT BYU

Jaren Hall QB BYU

Clark Barrington OT BYU

Tyler Batty DL BYU

Puka Nacua WR BYU

Campbell Barrington IOL BYU

Isaac Rex TE BYU

...

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon

Jamal Hill S Oregon

T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Mase Funa LB Oregon

Dontae Manning CB Oregon

Bo Nix QB Oregon

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M 9:00pm

Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL)

Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL)

Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)

Mitchell Agude EDGE Miami (FL)

Al Blades Jr. CB Miami (FL)

Jahfari Harvey DL Miami (FL)

Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (FL)

Jalen Rivers OT Miami (FL)

Chantz Williams EDGE Miami (FL)

Frank Ladson Jr. WR Miami (FL)

Jared Harrison-Hunte DL Miami (FL)

Caleb Johnson LB Miami (FL)

Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)

...

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Myles Jones CB Texas A&M

Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M

Demond Demas WR Texas A&M

Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M

Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M

Haynes King QB Texas A&M

McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M

Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M

No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State 10pm

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Brant Kuithe TE Utah

...

Keshawn Banks EDGE San Diego State

Caden McDonald LB San Diego State

No. 16 NC State vs. Texas Tech 7pm

Devin Leary QB NC State

Drake Thomas LB NC State

Shyheim Battle CB NC State

Cory Durden DL NC State

Payton Wilson LB NC State

Isaiah Moore LB NC State

...

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech

Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech

SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech

No. 18 Florida vs. South Florida 7:30pm

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida

Derek Wingo LB Florida

Jalen Kimber CB Florida

Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida

Amari Burney S Florida

...

Ajou Ajou WR South Florida

Donovan Jennings OT South Florida

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Liberty 5pm

A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest

Nick Andersen S Wake Forest

Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest

Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest

...

Durrell Johnson EDGE Liberty

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30pm

Zach Evans RB Mississippi

Nick Broeker OT Mississippi

Jeremy James IOL Mississippi

Isheem Young S Mississippi

Demon Clowney EDGE Mississippi

Ladarius Tennison S Mississippi

Khari Coleman EDGE Mississippi

Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

...

Kevin Harris EDGE Georgia Tech

Jeff Sims QB Georgia Tech

Pierce Quick OT Georgia Tech

No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA 8pm

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Alfred Collins DL Texas

D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas

Isaiah Neyor WR Texas

Troy Omeire WR Texas

Hudson Card QB Texas

T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas

Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Christian Jones OT Texas

...

Zakhari Franklin WR UTSA

Rashad Wisdom S UTSA

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn 3:30pm

Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

Parker Washington WR Penn State

Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State

P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State

Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

Theo Johnson TE Penn State

Caedan Wallace OT Penn State

Nick Tarburton EDGE Penn State

Sean Clifford QB Penn State

...

Derick Hall EDGE Auburn

Tank Bigsby RB Auburn

Colby Wooden DL Auburn

Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

Alec Jackson OT Auburn

Eugene Asante LB Auburn

Zykeivous Walker DL Auburn

Jayson Jones DL Auburn

Zach Calzada QB Auburn

Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

Colorado at Minnesota 3:30pm

Terrance Lang DL Colorado

...

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

Braelen Oliver EDGE Minnesota

Chris Autman-Bell WR Minnesota

Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota

Mississippi State at LSU 6:00pm

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State

Jaden Walley WR Mississippi State

Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State

Marcus Banks CB Mississippi State

Jalen Green CB Mississippi State

Randy Charlton EDGE Mississippi State

Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State

...

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

Joe Foucha S LSU

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Sevyn Banks CB LSU

Micah Baskerville LB LSU

Jordan Toles S LSU

John Emery Jr. RB LSU

Jayden Daniels QB LSU

Noah Cain RB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU

Todd Harris Jr. S LSU

SMU at Maryland 7:30 PM

Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland

Durell Nchami LB Maryland

Ruben Hyppolite II LB Maryland

Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

...

DeVere Levelston DL SMU

Rashee Rice WR SMU

Tanner Mordecai QB SMU

Jaylon Thomas IOL SMU

Isaac Slade-Matautia LB SMU

As usual, here is a mock just because ...

TRADES

Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 1 Pick 19

Received: Round 1 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 24, Round 6 Pick 24

San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 19

Received: Round 3 Pick 25, Round 5 Pick 25

24: R1 P24 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 6’4” 248

51: R2 P19 CB Garrett Williams - Syracuse 6’0” 189

89: R3 P25 TE Sam LaPorta - Iowa 6’4” 249

127: R4 P24 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’4” 313

155: R5 P19 WR Zay Flowers - Boston College 5’10” 172

161: R5 P25 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6’3” 215

195: R6 P19 DL Jacob Slade - Michigan State 6’4” 305

210: R6 P34 LB Payton Wilson - N.C. State 6’4” 230

215: R6 P39 S Jay Ward - LSU 6’4” 230

An edge rusher would be interesting considering the team has DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II both of whom will be entering the last season of their contracts next year. The hope is Za’Darius Smith plays well enough for the team to keep him at least one more year (I doubt he sees the third year of his deal) and he is off to a good start. Hunter’s restructure practically guarantees he is going to get an extension. Still, you can never have enough pass rushers.

Another early pick on a cornerback may seem excessive but Peterson and Sullivan are not under contract next year.

I am going to keep banging the drum for a tight end until I actually see Irv Smith do something and stay on the field. I think it is fair to say an extension offer for Smith is not guaranteed at this point in time.

Obviously, center is a position that likely will need an upgrade and the team may be forced to select one earlier (like in the second round).

I keep putting McCall in my mocks and Flowers could go higher.

Slade is an interesting player that I would recommend researching and watching.

Wilson and Ward would be replacements for current depth players.

Well, there it is. Enjoy the games.