Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Interim injury reports

It’s Friday, and that means we’ve got the interim injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles heading into Monday night’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. Let’s take a look at what updates each team has made to their reports.
Minnesota Vikings
Did Not Participate
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)
Limited Participation
- OLB D.J. Wonnum (foot, new addition to injury report)
Full Participation
- DL Jonathan Bullard (bicep)
- S Lewis Cine (knee)
The only change that the Vikings have made is the addition of Wonnum, who was limited on Friday with some sort of a foot injury. Bullard and Cine both appear to be on track to play on Monday night, which is a positive.
Philadelphia Eagles
Did Not Participate
No players listed
Limited Participation
No players listed
Full Participation
- TE Jack Stoll (ankle, upgrade from LP on Thursday)
One small change from the Eagles’ side, as the only player they had listed on Thursday’s report (that wasn’t being given a “rest”) was moved from limited participation to full participation. The Eagles are pretty much as healthy as a team can be right now.
And those are the updated injury reports for the Vikings and the Eagles, ladies and gentlemen. Final reports come out tomorrow afternoon and we’ll have them for you right here when they’re available.
