Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Final injury reports for both teams

With the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and our Minnesota Vikings taking place on Monday night, today is the day that the final injury reports come out. We’ve got the reports for both teams, and there really isn’t a whole lot to talk about on the injury front here. Let’s take a look at both sides, starting with the visiting team.

Minnesota Vikings Week 2 Injury Report Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Andrew Booth Jr CB Quad DNP DNP DNP Out Jonathan Bullard DL Bicep FP FP FP --- Lewis Cine S Knee FP FP FP --- D.J. Wonnum OLB Foot --- LP FP ---

The only player that the purple will be missing for this one is rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who hurt his quad early on in the game against Green Bay and missed the rest of the contest. Fellow rookie Lewis Cine is good to go after missing the opener and will make his NFL debut in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Patrick Peterson missed practice on Saturday for the Vikings, but he’s away at a funeral. He’ll be back with the team when they travel to Philadelphia on Sunday.

And now, on to the home team.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 Injury Report Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Jack Stoll TE Ankle LP FP FP ---

Yes, if you don’t count all the guys the Eagles put on the injury report for “rest days,” they only have one player on their report in tight end Jack Stoll. He was limited for one day of practice and will be available for the Eagles on Monday night.

That’s it, folks. . .the full injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles heading into Monday Night Football in Week 2. We’ll have plenty more on this game as we get closer to kickoff.