NFL Week 2 Sunday Discussion

Well, folks, we know that the Minnesota Vikings aren’t taking the field until Monday Night Football, but there’s a ton of other NFL action taking place today, and that can only mean one thing.
Yes, it’s time for another full-on RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman! Tune it to the Red Zone Channel (if you’ve got it) or whatever games you’re watching in your local area and talk about all of it right here.
Let’s give you a full look at the games that are going to be taking place today, with the usual coverage maps courtesy of our friends at 506 Sports. CBS has the doubleheader this week.
Early Games on CBS
- Blue: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - DirecTV Ch 705
- Green: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely - DirecTV Ch 706
- Yellow: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars - Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber - DirecTV Ch 707
- Red: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Ch 708
Late Games on CBS
- Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo - DirecTV Ch 714
- Green: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Ch 715
- Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Ch 716
Games on FOX (Early unless otherwise noted)
- Orange: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Ch 709
- Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Ch 710
- Blue: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 711
- Green: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (LATE) - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez - DirecTV Ch 712
- Yellow: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (LATE) - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 713
The Sunday Night Football contest tonight will feature the Chicago Bears traveling to take on the Green Bay Packers.
That’s your NFL slate for Week 2, ladies and gentlemen! Like we said, if you’re going to be watching the game, come on in and talk about it with your fellow Vikings fans.
