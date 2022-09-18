Vikings vs Eagles - Ready Again?

On this Two Old Bloggers, the Minnesota Vikings won their opener against that team from Wisconsin [TTFW], the Green Bay Packers last Sunday in the first of their NFC North matchups. They did not beat them, they demolished their will to play, at least Aaron Rodger’s will as he was constantly pressured by only the base defensive line and edge rushers. His receivers having the dropsies didn’t help either. New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had a lot to do with the whole game and set the attitude necessary to facilitate such a convincing win. Darren gets to break it down and how it will apply to the NFL week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

We’ll take a look at the Monday Night Football matchup with the Vikings traveling to Philadelphia to meet the 1-0 NFC East Eagles. Can the Vikings’ O-line hold up to the power rush of the Eagles? Can Kirk Cousins have Justin Jefferson as wide open as he was against the Packers? Will Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison have a big day since the Detroit Lions ran on the Eagles last week? We’ll find out, but until then, join us for the breakdown of both squads.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: The Kevin O’Connell Era starts with a bang

Theme #2: Quick hitters

Theme #3: Vikings vs Eagles preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and your taking the time to enjoy it with us.

