Today’s the day, ladies and gentlemen. . .the Minnesota Vikings will wrap up Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this evening. We want to make sure that everyone is able to follow along with the action, so here’s everything you need to know to be able to do that.

Television Info

This is the Vikings’ only Monday Night Football appearance of the 2022 season, so we’re going to have to stay up late for this one. Things will get underway from Philadelphia at 7:30 PM Central this evening, and the game will be broadcast on ABC. which is KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities. This is the first NFL game to be exclusively on ABC since Super Bowl XL (ABC has simulcast a couple of ESPN MNF games since then), and the play-by-play will be handled by. . .sigh. . .Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

No map necessary for this one, folks. It’s the only game on ABC. Don’t get it confused with the game on ESPN, or you’ll be really mad when you don’t see the Vikings on your screen.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, this one will be broadcast LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports 2. Kickoff is set for Tuesday at 0030Z, which works out to 0230L on Tuesday morning for those watching from Central Europe, 0330L on Tuesday morning for everyone on Arabian Standard Time, and 0930L on Tuesday morning for fans in Japan and Korea. Head to the dining facility, get you an omelet, and watch some football or something.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2022. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either SiriusXM Channels 85 and 227. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

Per the gang at Football Zebras, tonight’s officiating crew will be led by Scott Novak. Novak-led crews officiated two prime-time games for the Vikings in 2021 with mixed results. They handled the Vikings’ 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium as well as their 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Weather Info

This is the first game for the Vikings this year where weather could, potentially, be a factor, but it doesn’t appear as though it will be, according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be hovering right around 80 degrees with some light breezes out of the southwest.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites. That’s a slight change from the opening line, as they started out as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 50.5 points, which is a drop of about a point from the opening line of 51.5. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

If you want to stream this one, your best bet is likely going to be ESPN+, which will be carrying the game live. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be everything that you need to be able to follow along with tonight’s action from the City of Brotherly Love, ladies and gentlemen. As we usually do, we’ll have the Open Thread for the first quarter of tonight’s contest dropping at around 6:30 PM Central time, or an hour before kickoff. We hope to see a bunch of you there!