Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are just an hour away from kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field, ladies and gentlemen, as the Minnesota Vikings are set to make their lone Monday Night Football appearance of the year when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s give you all of the key information that you need in order to be prepared for tonight’s festivities.

Date and Time: Monday, 19 September 2022, 7:30 PM Central time

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Television Coverage: ABC (KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities), streaming on ESPN+

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 85 and 227, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +2.5, Over/Under 50.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 30, Eagles 27

Three Keys

1) Keep Jalen Hurts contained - Hurts is the kind of quarterback that has traditionally given the Vikings trouble over the years, particularly if he can get outside of the pocket and do some damage that way. If the Vikings can keep him from breaking out of the pocket too many times it would very likely enhance their chances of winning this one.

2) Get the run defense figured out - Last week, Philadelphia scored all four of their offensive touchdowns via the ground and just generally had their way in the ground game. The Vikings showed some leaks in run defense against Green Bay, allowing more than six yards/carry in the game. If the Vikings can’t slow down the Philadelphia ground game, it’s going to be a long night.

3) Stay aggressive on offense - This game has much more of a chance of being a shootout than of being a defensive slugfest, and the Vikings are going to have to show some of the aggression that they showed in their Week 1 win. Kevin O’Connell clearly believes in his offense, and he’s probably going to get a lot of opportunities to prove that again tonight.

Know the Foe: Bleeding Green Nation

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

That should be everything you need to know about this one, folks. Here’s hoping that we can all get together in a couple of hours and talk about how awesome it feels to be 2-0 for the first time in a few seasons.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!