Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’re through the first quarter of play at Lincoln Financial Field, and your Minnesota Vikings are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 7-0.

Minnesota started the game on defense after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, putting the Philadelphia offense on the field first. The Vikings had their moments on defense on the first drive, but Jalen Hurts kept making plays, including finding A.J. Brown for a big gain on a 3rd-and-13 from midfield. Hurts then wound up finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings started their first possession from the 25-yard line after a touchback on the kickoff. Kirk Cousins led the offense onto the field, and the Vikings’ offense. . .went three-and-out very quickly. The Vikings did manage to get a stop on the next series thanks to a pair of penalties on the Eagles and a sack from D.J. Wonnum to end the drive!

D.J. Wonnum sacks Jalen Hurts on third and long pic.twitter.com/DtsinmkrxM — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 20, 2022

Minnesota took at their own 39 after the punt, and. . .they went three-and-out again. Woof.

As we move to the second quarter, the Eagles are looking at a 2nd-and-8 from their own 47-yard line as they appear to be on the move again.

We’re through the first quarter in Philadelphia, with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!