Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

I am once again asking you to raise four fingers far above your heads, because we’ve reached the final quarter of play at Lincoln Financial Field and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-7.

The Vikings got the ball first and needed to do something to get themselves back into this ball game. They put together a pretty impressive drive, as they pushed all the way down to the Philadelphia red zone. But, it ended badly, as Kirk Cousins was intercepted in the end zone by Darius Slay to keep the score at 24-7.

Once they got the ball back, the Philadelphia offense went back to doing pretty much whatever they wanted, moving the ball down the field with little resistance. The Eagles lined up for a 41-yard field goal try by Jake Elliott, but the kick was blocked by the Vikings’ special teams and recovered by Kris Boyd to stop the bleeding.

The Vikings took over at the Eagles’ 30-yard line after the block, and proceeded to do nothing with it as Cousins was intercepted for the second time in the quarter, this time by Avonte Maddox.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Eagles have a 2nd-and-8 from their own 28-yard line.

Only fifteen minutes left in this one, with the Vikings trailing the Eagles by a score of 24-7. Can the Vikings pull out a comeback? I doubt it but let’s watch anyway, eh?