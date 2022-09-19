Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Vikings at Eagles

Monday Night Football, and the rest of Week 2 in the National Football League, is officially in the books. As we do after every game that the Minnesota Vikings play, we’re firing up a LIVE post-game show from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted to talk about everything we just watched.

You can watch the show in one of two ways: You can either watch on the embedded player below, or you can head over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page so that you can interact with the show and other viewers.

What did we think of tonight’s contest? We talk about it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly. Honestly, we don’t know which of those three this game falls under at this point because we’re putting the post together ahead of time so that we can get on the air as soon as the game ends.

But no matter what the result, you can bet that we’re going to have opinions about it. So, come on and join us for some great live post-game discussion about our favorite football team. We hope you enjoy the show!