Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Inactive lists for both teams

We are less than ninety minutes from kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field between the Philadelphia Eagles and your Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. That means the inactive lists for both teams have officially been released, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out.

Visiting team first, as usual.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

RB Ty Chandler

OLB Luiji Vilain

OL Chris Reed

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

Booth was the only player on either injury report to have been officially declared out of this one, not having practiced all week. The only change to the Vikings’ inactives from last week is that Booth is out and rookie Lewis Cine is in, ready to make his NFL debut.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Ian Book

S Reed Blankenship

TE Grant Calcaterra

DE Janarius Robinson

RB Trey Sermon

OL Josh Sills

I guess there won’t be a Janarius Robinson revenge game tonight after all. Not that we should have expected there to be one.

Those are your inactive lists for tonight’s contest, folks. We’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play firing up at approximately 6:30 PM Central time. We hope you join us!