‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader: Staff picks and early game discussion

Usually, we put our Monday Night Football picks up as part of a separate Open Thread for people to discuss the action with. However, since the Minnesota Vikings play tonight and we’re going to have separate threads for that, we’re going to do something a bit different with our Monday Night Football picks and just give them to you separately.

So, we’ll start with the first game of tonight’s MNF doubleheader, featuring the Buffalo Bills playing host to the Tennessee Titans. You can check out the odds for tonight’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and here are our picks, powered by our friends from Tallysight.

As you can see, we’re unanimous in our belief that the Bills are going to take this one down, but we’re a bit divided on how close it’s going to be. Ed, Eric, and Warren all think that the Bills will cover the 9.5-to-10-point spread for this one, while Chris, GA Skol, and Mark think the Titans can at least keep it close.

Ed and Eric are also hammering the under in this one, while everyone else has the over.

And now, on to our game, which will kick off about an hour and fifteen minutes after the first game on ABC.

Ed and Mark both have the Vikings going down in this one, while everyone else is looking for the Vikings to move to 2-0 on the season. Everyone but Mark also has the Vikings covering the fairly small 2-point spread this evening. The majority of us are expecting some points to be put up in this one, as four of us are taking the “over” with Warren and GA Skol dissenting on that front.

If you’re going to be watching the early game until our game gets underway, feel free to use this thread to discuss it. We’ll start doing our thing at around 6:00 PM Central when the inactives come out with the first quarter discussion thread going live at approximately 6:30 PM Central.

Enjoy a good night of football, everyone!