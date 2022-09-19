Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 September 2022

Hey, you’ll never guess who forgot to type up and schedule the Open Thread before he went to bed last night. Here’s a hint. . .it was me. Sorry about that, but we’ll get it going here.

Since the last time we brought you an (on-time) Open Thread. . .

Remember, we’ll start our coverage of tonight’s game at around 6:00 PM Central time when the inactives drop and the first Open Thread of the evening will get fired up at around 6:30. We hope you’ll be here!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: