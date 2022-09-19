Vikings elevate CB Duke Shelley from practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings are a bit shorthanded at the cornerback position, and they’re taking a step to help mitigate that heading into tonight’s Monday Night Football contest in Philadelphia.

The Vikings have elevated CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad, and he is expected to be active for tonight’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Shelley was a sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2019 NFL Draft and appeared in 30 games for the Bears over the three seasons he was a part of their organization. He was one of the Bears’ final cuts back in late August and eventually found his way to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Shelley will help to provide depth at the corner spot in the absence of rookie Andrew Booth Jr., who has already been declared out of tonight’s contest following a quad injury he suffered during the season-opening victory over Green Bay. He will likely slot in behind another rookie, Akayleb Evans, who saw a handful of snaps last Sunday in Booth’s absence.