Skol Schemes, Week 2: Halftime Edition

Kevin O’Connell spoke at length this week about wanting to see how his team would face adversity at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles brought that adversity to the Vikings and lead 24-7 at halftime.

So far, the Vikings have wanted to stay in their two high shell coverage looks to force the Eagles to pick up small gains for extended drives. Jalen Hurts has racked up 300 yards through the air and on the ground including these two big plays:

Looks like the Vikings are in Tite Will 6 vs. Sail. CB and S both want to buy the Sail pic.twitter.com/yiKW34Iyv3 — Shawn (@syedschemes) September 20, 2022

Good example of why Hurts is such a problem for the defense. D has someone to chase the RB and someone in the flat to take the Y slide. Hurts is a +1 in these situations that is hard to account for pic.twitter.com/7C12hNJhAB — Shawn (@syedschemes) September 20, 2022

The Eagles will be more than content to get into their creative run looks through the rest of the game with this lead. Playing “make ‘em snap it one more time” as a philosophy is of course more difficult when you are playing from behind against a top rushing offense.

On the offensive end, the Eagles have made a few nice plays in tight pass coverage, but the Vikings have also missed out on a big opportunity.

Darius Slay 1 on 1 on Justin Jefferson on the back side of 3x1. Jefferson wanted a flag call on the left arm pull pic.twitter.com/rwIkj6L5EH — Shawn (@syedschemes) September 20, 2022

D is in HQQ to Sail Drive. Jefferson in the slot draws attention enough to open up the outside verticalhttps://t.co/4gism7gBlB pic.twitter.com/vExexHrFNQ — Shawn (@syedschemes) September 20, 2022

The Vikings get the ball to open the half in a less than stellar situation. Look for the offense to continue to move Justin Jefferson around and hopefully create space for others. The Eagles are flying high after two quarters, but hopefully the Vikes can turn this ship around.