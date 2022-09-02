Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 September 2022

We got all the way to Friday, ladies and gentlemen. We’re less than a week away from the start of the NFL season in Los Angeles this coming Thursday, and nine days away from your Minnesota Vikings taking the field in a meaningful game for the first time since last January. Pretty awesome, eh?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We brought you the first article from the newest addition to our team, Shawn Syed, as he looked at some of the concepts the Vikings’ new offense is built around.

Vikings Happy Hour gave their reactions to the Vikings’ cuts and other things they did to get their 53-man roster set.

Mark has his weekly list of college football players you should be looking at as college football season is officially in full swing.

The results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll are in, and Vikings fans expect the team to be sitting pretty heading into the bye week.

The Vikings filled three more practice squad spots on Thursday, meaning that they have just one of their 16 spots remaining.

