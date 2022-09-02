Christian Darrisaw makes list of NFL Network “breakout candidates” for 2022

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw had an up-and-down rookie season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He got off to a slow start after missing the preseason and the start of the regular season with an injury, but once he got into the lineup he really started to round into form. This preseason, he’s drawn high praise from Minnesota’s coaches and now another entity has jumped on the hype train.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network put together his list of the top 10 “breakout candidates” in the NFL for this coming season, and he had Darrisaw on his list way up at #3. You can check out the clip of him talking about Darrisaw here.

"@Vikings LT @chrisdarrisaw71 has been awesome this summer, and I think this year we're talking about him as one of the best left tackles in football." — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/BI7tch8VcP — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 2, 2022

As you can see from the above tweet, Schrager even went so far as to say that he thinks we’ll be talking about Darrisaw as one of the best left tackles in football this year. For an offensive line that has struggled to really get things right for a very long time, that would be a pretty welcome development. This team hasn’t really had a prime left tackle since Bryant McKinnie was in town, and if Darrisaw can form a pair of top-notch bookends with Brian O’Neill, it will really help the new Kevin O’Connell-led offense.

It’s nice to see a member of the Vikings that most fans might not immediately know getting some praise and seeing some people climb aboard the hype train for him. Here’s hoping he proves everyone right in 2022 and beyond.