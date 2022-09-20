2022 NFL Week 3: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 in the National Football League will feature what looks to suddenly be a very interesting NFC North matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Detroit Lions in a battle of 1-1 teams on Sunday afternoon on FOX. Kickoff for this one is scheduled for noon Central time.

Both of these teams come in with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on their ledger through the first two weeks of the year. The Lions lost to Philadelphia by a score of 38-35 at home in Week 1, while the Vikings fell to the Eagles 24-7 in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota’s victory this year came courtesy of a 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, while Detroit bounced back from their opening week loss to take down the Washington Commanders in Week 2 by a score of 36-27.

These two teams played a couple of nail-biters last season. After a late fumble by Alexander Mattison allowed the Lions to take a late lead in their Week 5 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kirk Cousins got the offense into position for Greg Joseph to attempt a 54-yard field goal that split the uprights for a 19-17 Vikings win. In Week 13, the still-winless Lions marched the length of the field in the closing moments, concluding with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown to give Detroit their first win of 2021, 29-24.

According to the folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are an early 6.5-point favorite over the Lions. . .that seems like an awfully high number given the performance that the Vikings put together on Monday night. The over/under for this one is currently at 51.5 points.

We’ll have plenty of coverage of this week’s game here for you at The Daily Norseman, and we sincerely hope that you enjoy every bit of it.