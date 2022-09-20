Vikings open as big favorites over Lions in Week 3

After. . .whatever that was we saw on Monday night in Philadelphia, it’s time to move on to Week 3 for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans. That means preparing for a second consecutive NFC North home game, as the purple will host the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time this season, the Vikings will open as the betting favorite, according to our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook. As things stand today, the Vikings are a 6.5-point favorite over the Lions, with the over/under currently sitting at 51.5 points.

That might seem like a pretty high number, given how awful the Vikings looked for most of Monday night’s loss in Philadelphia. Granted, the Vikings seem to be a much better team at home than they are on the road, but this isn’t the same Detroit Lions team we’ve become accustomed to seeing over the years. After all, this is the team that managed to knock off the Vikings for their first win of the season in 2021 and Dan Campbell seems to have them believing in themselves early on in this season.

This is also the first opportunity for a bounce back for new Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings got punched in the mouth pretty good against Philadelphia and now he’s going to have an opportunity to rally the troops for a divisional contest that could prove to be pretty crucial down the track when it comes to tiebreakers and things of that nature.

Still, though. . .the Vikings being a touchdown favorite seems a bit lofty at this point. We’ll see how much this number fluctuates throughout the course of the week. You can be sure that if there are any significant changes we’ll let you know about them straight away.