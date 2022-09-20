Vikings vs Eagles | The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings are in “the city of brotherly love” playing the Philadelphia Eagles. Are they going to see love or the more traditional rancor of Eagles fans? Hopefully, Kevin O’Connell has his playbook working generating all sorts of love in Vikings fans. Can the Eagles guard Justin Jefferson? Will Dalvin Cook have a big night? Can the Vikings’ Ed Donatell-led defense clip the Eagles’ wings on the ground and in the air? Will they put a hurting on Jalen Hurts? We will watch and find out, then go live in the final 2 minutes of the game with the entire crew and you!

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Matt Anderson, Flip Mazzi, Jayson Brown, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

