Norse Code Podcast Episode 435: A Cavalcade of Errors

Arif and James attempt to make sense of one of the worst Kirk Cousins games of his career. We also go over the differences in the defenses between the Eagles loss and the win over the Packers and if squatting 600 lbs would help Kirk win a Super Bowl ring. Also we had an unexpected guest...

By Arif Hasan
*****Download Link Here*****

Episode Notes:

  • No notes this week

