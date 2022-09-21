Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 September 2022

Hey, everybody! It’s Wednesday, and we’ve got your Open Thread for today right here for your normal chicanery and shenanigans. Yes, I know that this is “Hump Day” and there’s supposed to be a camel picture involved but. . .well, check the date. There are priorities here.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Your Minnesota Vikings, for some reason, opened Week 3 as a near-touchdown favorite over the Detroit Lions.

Our friends from Climbing the Pocket have both their pre-game and post-game shows from Monday night up and available for your viewing pleasure.

The guys from Norse Code also have their rundown of the Phlogging in Philly.

Shawn takes a look at some of the things that helped shut down the Vikings’ offense on Monday night.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: