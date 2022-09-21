Growing Pains or Bad Game?

Viking Hot Takes are back after the week two game where the Minnesota Vikings got trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles. Flip and Eric question why the Vikes lost 24-7 and what its implications are for their future.

Flip from Climbing The Pocket will battle Eric Thompson from the Daily Norseman for the 37th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Tuesday night. In this episode, they’ll follow the usual format of the show, with 3 questions each in the 20-minute, and no biting kneecaps. That comes next week when the Detroit Lions come to town.

Flip asks:

1. Growing Pains or a Bad Game?

2. How many elite players does Minnesota have?

3. What would a loss to Detroit mean for the 2022 season?

Eric asks:

1. Were there any positives to come out of Monday night’s game?

2. What’s one personnel change you would make after the first two weeks?

3. What will the Vikings’ record be when they return from London?

