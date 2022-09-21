Monday’s Best

There isn’t much to write about positively after the dumpster fire Monday night. Not everyone played poorly though. Here are my best from Monday.

Ryan Wright

Ryan Wright is the punter for those who don’t know. His kicks were superb. He had 3 of his 5 punts inside of the 20. He pinned the Eagles deep all game. However, the defense let them off the hook.

Greg Joseph

Greg the Leg is still perfect on the year. His kickoffs, however, are what got him on my list this week. He only got to kick off twice, but the Eagles started on the 18 and 16 on those kickoffs. He popped up the kicks and landed them around the 10–15-yard line. Made it impossible to get an easy start on the 25 and gave the coverage enough time to get there.

Cameron Dantzler Sr.

Cam was the only secondary player for the Vikings that seemed to know what he was doing. The first drive of the 2nd quarter was a clinic by the young CB. He stopped Hurts for no gain on 1st down. Wrangled Sanders for a 2-yard loss on 2nd down. Got an unlucky call on 3rd and 12 for Illegal Contact (miniscule contact). He bounced back to defense a pass to Dallas Goedert on 2nd and 12 after that free first down. On a night where receivers were running wide open for Philadelphia, Dantzler was a lone bright spot in the secondary.

The hi-lo smash concept here is designed to put Dantzler in a bind, so Dantzler's ability to peel back and fight through the catch point for the PBU against a fantastic throw is particularly impressive: pic.twitter.com/IQbWFblPKg — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) September 21, 2022