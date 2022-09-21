Tracking the 2022 Linear Super Bowl title

When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, there were folks that said that the Vikings had “won their Super Bowl” for the year. I don’t want to say who those folks were, but a lot of them paid $275 for a PowerPoint slide printed on some cardstock that says “NFL owner” on it, if that helps.

But our friends over at the Norse Code podcast have taken this idea to heart, and as such we’re now going to be tracking this year’s “Linear Super Bowl” title. See, the Vikings won the Super Bowl in Week 1. . .if you’re stupid. . .and the Philadelphia Eagles then defeated them for the Linear Super Bowl title this past Monday.

This week, your Linear Super Bowl championship will either remain with Philadelphia or move on to their division rivals, the Washington Commanders. We will continue to track this title throughout the course of the season and see where it ends up. Will it get an opportunity to come back to Minnesota? Possibly. . .but there’s a long way to go on that front.

So, join us on our quest to track the Linear Super Bowl champions for the 2022 NFL season. Yeah, it might be a little stupid, but it’s certainly no more stupid than claiming a team won a Super Bowl in Week 1 simply because your team declined to show up.

2022 Linear Super Bowl Champions