Lions at Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s that time of the week where we start seeing injury reports for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, folks. Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions have put out their initial injury reports for this week’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium, so let’s take a look at what they say.

As always, we start with the visiting team.

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

DE John Cominsky (wrist)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh)

G Jonah Jackson (hip)

RB De’Andre Swift (ankle)

Limited Participation

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip)

S Juju Hughes (shoulder)

CB Amani Oruwariye (back)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

Full Participation

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Cominsky is leading the Lions in quarterback pressures through the first two games, but he just had surgery and is almost certainly out for this one. There are plenty of big names on the initial list for Detroit, but I’m guessing they’ll be ramping up as the week goes along.

And now, to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

S Harrison Smith (concussion)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

No players listed

Booth’s issue with his quad continues to linger on, which isn’t completely unexpected. The bigger issue at this point is Smith, who left Monday night’s game with a concussion and is still in the concussion protocol. Kevin O’Connell has stated that the team feels good about where Smith is at this point but this is obviously something that will need to be monitored throughout the course of the week.

Those are the initial injury reports for the Vikings and the Lions for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back with the interim reports tomorrow afternoon.