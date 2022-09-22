Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 September 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Open Thread for today! Week 3 of the NFL officially kicks off tonight and we’re getting closer to seeing our Minnesota Vikings again on Sunday, but we’ve still got a few more days to go.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Yeah. . .Mariah’s here for September now. DJ Cummerbund is awesome.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: