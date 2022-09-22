Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 September 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Open Thread for today! Week 3 of the NFL officially kicks off tonight and we’re getting closer to seeing our Minnesota Vikings again on Sunday, but we’ve still got a few more days to go.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Vikings Hot Takes took a look back at Monday night’s loss.
- GA Skol lets us know that Monday night wasn’t (all) Kirk Cousins’ fault. Sure, he played bad, but so did a lot of other people.
- We asked you to make your voice heard in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll.
- Now that he’s facing some adversity, Kevin O’Connell’s tenure as Vikings’ head coach is now officially underway.
- Did you know there’s a Linear Super Bowl title? Well. . .there is now!
- The first injury reports for both teams are out and the Vikings have one very big name on theirs.
- GA Skol also took a look at who the best performers from Monday night were.
Yeah. . .Mariah’s here for September now. DJ Cummerbund is awesome.
