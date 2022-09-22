Nincompoop of the Week: Week 2, 2022

It was a rough week. Let’s just jump right in.

Irv Smith Jr.

Irv Christian Watson’d the deep pass that would’ve brought the team back in the game. That alone is enough for a nomination. The worst part about it was that wasn’t his only bad play of the game. There were several key spots early in the game Kirk looked his way and he just couldn’t make the catch. Irv is a big bodied receiver that hasn’t learned to box out the defender. He looks like Tarzan and plays like Urkel. For that Irv, you are a nincompoop.

Ed Donatell

The Vikings defense came out in a zone heavy scheme trying to take away the running ability of Jalen Hurts. It clearly was not working in the first half, and it took forever for the team to adjust. The second half led to no points from the Eagles, but they were still racking up those yards. It was so clear that it wasn’t working Troy Aikman even caught on. Ed, you are a nincompoop.

Kevin O’Connell

KOC’s game plan this year has been to force feed Justin Jefferson no matter what. To his credit, the LA Rams were able to do that with Cooper Kupp fairly well last year. Slay was clearly shutting down Justin Jefferson and the defense was keyed in on it. Dalvin Cook got 6 rush attempts and Thielen had no targets until the Eagles were up big. It’s one thing when it is working like it did in Green Bay, it is another to keep on going against Big Play Slay and failing. The offense has scored 0 touchdowns in the 2nd half of games this year. 13 points in the last 6 quarters from the offense that was pretty darn good coming into the season. Just not good enough from the HC and he isn’t being flexible. For your lack of adjustments and overthinking things Kevin, you are a nincompoop.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk must be here for the way he played from midway through the 3rd quarter and on. The team was still in the game. The Eagles had not scored a point since the end of the 2nd quarter. JJ screwed him over by not running through a route and letting Slay get in front of him. Kirk just crumbled from there. A dumb interception on the next drive was typical Kirk when things go wrong in prime time. The team still had some hope (little, but you must try) with 7 minutes left in the game after an interception by the defense. Kirk just lobbed the ball towards Darius Slay on multiple plays. Of course, Slay eventually came up with his 2nd interception of the game and Kirk’s 3rd. It showed a lack of leadership and the type of give up I expect from the fans on Twitter. Kirk, you are a nincompoop for giving up on Monday.