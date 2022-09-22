Week 4 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 3 did not provide any suspense for the top 9 teams in the rankings. Clemson handled South Carolina, Alabama took care of Louisiana-Monroe, Ohio State crushed Toledo, Michigan stomped UConn, Clemson beat down Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma spanked Nebraska, the USC Trojans beat up Freson State, and Kentucky whupped Youngstown State. After the top 9 there were a couple of upsets. Washington beat Michigan State and Texas A&M beat Miami.

The top teams, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan are starting to stand out with 12 other top 25 teams undefeated at 3-0. The games are going to get more and more intriguing with the consequences getting higher and higher.

I’m still looking for the next Center and a solid Quarterback prospect to develop. Beyond that, I have my eyes on Cornerbacks, Edge Rushers, a handful of Receivers, and some Tight ends.

If you do not see a player that you think is worth checking out, please feel free to loist them because I am sure I missed some.

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech 7:30pm

Dante Stills DL West Virginia

Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia

Doug Nester IOL West Virginia

J.T. Daniels QB West Virginia

Lyn-J Dixon RB West Virginia

Charles Woods CB West Virginia

...

Dorian Strong CB Virginia Tech

Chamarri Conner S Virginia Tech

Armani Chatman CB Virginia Tech

Jason Brown QB Virginia Tech

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State 7:30pm

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina

Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina

Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina

D’Jordan Strong CB Coastal Carolina

Chattanooga at Illinois 8:30pm

Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

Chase Brown RB Illinois

Friday, September 23

Virginia at Syracuse 7:00pm

Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia

Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia

Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia

Nick Jackson LB Virginia

...

Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

Sean Tucker RB Syracuse

Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse

Stefon Thompson LB Syracuse

Saturday, September 24

5 Clemson at 21 Wake Forest 12:00pm

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Sheridan Jones CB Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Fred Davis II CB Clemson

Walker Parks OT Clemson

DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson

Malcolm Greene S Clemson

E.J. Williams WR Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson

Jake Venables LB Clemson

Will Putnam IOL Clemson

...

A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest

Nick Andersen S Wake Forest

Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest

Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest

Maryland at 4 Michigan 12:00pm

Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland

Durell Nchami LB Maryland

Ruben Hyppolite II LB Maryland

Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

Jacob Copeland WR Maryland

...

Blake Corum RB Michigan

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

R.J. Moten S Michigan

Erick All TE Michigan

Zak Zinter OT Michigan

Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan

Michael Barrett S Michigan

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

Andrew Gentry OT Michigan

Ronnie Bell WR Michigan

Jake Moody K Michigan

17 Baylor at Iowa State 12:00pm

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Dillon Doyle LB Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

Jacob Gall IOL Baylor

Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor

Ben Sims TE Baylor

Christian Morgan S Baylor

...

Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State

Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State

Darrell Simmons Jr. IOL Iowa State

T.J. Tampa WR Iowa State

Jirehl Brock RB Iowa State

Easton Dean TE Iowa State

Sean Shaw Jr. WR Iowa State

Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State

Missouri at Auburn 12:00pm

Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri

Jaylon Carlies S Missouri

Javon Foster OT Missouri

Trajan Jeffcoat EDGE Missouri

...

Derick Hall EDGE Auburn

Tank Bigsby RB Auburn

Colby Wooden DL Auburn

Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

Alec Jackson OT Auburn

Eugene Asante LB Auburn

Zykeivous Walker DL Auburn

Jayson Jones DL Auburn

Zach Calzada QB Auburn

Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

Minnesota at Michigan State 3:30pm

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

Braelen Oliver EDGE Minnesota

Chris Autman-Bell WR Minnesota

...

Jayden Reed WR Michigan State

Payton Thorne QB Michigan State

Jacob Slade DL Michigan State

Khris Bogle EDGE Michigan State

Aaron Brule LB Michigan State

Xavier Henderson S Michigan State

Jalen Berger RB Michigan State

Jacoby Windmon LB Michigan State

Jarek Broussard RB Michigan State

Ameer Speed CB Michigan State

Jordan Reid IOL Michigan State

Bryce Baringer P Michigan State

22 Texas at Texas Tech 3:30pm

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Alfred Collins DL Texas

D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas

Isaiah Neyor WR Texas

Troy Omeire WR Texas

Hudson Card QB Texas

T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas

Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Christian Jones OT Texas

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

...

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech

Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech

SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech

20 Florida at 11 Tennessee 3:30pm

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida

Derek Wingo LB Florida

Jalen Kimber CB Florida

Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida

Amari Burney S Florida

...

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Tyler Baron DL Tennessee

Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee

Bru McCoy WR Tennessee

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

15 Oregon at Washington State 4:00pm

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon

Jamal Hill S Oregon

T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Mase Funa LB Oregon

Dontae Manning CB Oregon

Bo Nix QB Oregon

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

...

Cameron Ward QB Washington State

Jarrett Kingston IOL Washington State

10 Arkansas vs. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX) 7:00pm

Jalen Catalon S Arkansas

Bumper Pool LB Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas

Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas

Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas

Trey Knox WR Arkansas

...

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Myles Jones CB Texas A&M

Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M

Demond Demas WR Texas A&M

Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M

Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M

Haynes King QB Texas A&M

McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M

Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M

Wisconsin at 3 Ohio State 7:30pm

Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin

Logan Brown OT Wisconsin

Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin

Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin

Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Jay Shaw CB Wisconsin

Tyler Beach OT Wisconsin

...

C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Dawand Jones OT Ohio State

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Cameron Brown CB Ohio State

Josh Proctor S Ohio State

Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

Taron Vincent DL Ohio State

Julian Fleming WR Ohio State

Cody Simon LB Ohio State

Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State

Palaie Gaoteote IV LB Ohio State

Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State

Teradja Mitchell LB Ohio State

Tanner McCalister S Ohio State

Marcus Hooker S Ohio State

Noah Ruggles K Ohio State

Vanderbilt at 2 Alabama 7:30pm

Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt

...

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

Bryce Young QB Alabama

Henry To’oTo’o LB Alabama

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Brian Branch S Alabama

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Byron Young DL Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama

D.J. Dale DL Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama

Tyler Steen OT Alabama

Traeshon Holden WR Alabama

Chris Braswell DL Alabama

Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama

Jase McClellan RB Alabama

Keilan Robinson RB Alabama

Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama

Will Reichard K Alabama

Timothy Smith DL Alabama

Boston College at Florida State 8:00pm

Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College

Zay Flowers WR Boston College

Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College

Josh DeBerry CB Boston College

Marcus Valdez DL Boston College

...

Robert Scott Jr. OT Florida State

Akeem Dent S Florida State

Jammie Robinson S Florida State

Fabien Lovett DL Florida State

Maurice Smith IOL Florida State

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State

Demorie Tate CB Florida State

Stephen Dix Jr. LB Florida State

Mycah Pittman WR Florida State

Robert Cooper DL Florida State

Amari Gainer EDGE Florida State

Kansas State at 6 Oklahoma 8:00pm

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

Julius Brents CB Kansas State

...

Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma

Trey Morrison S Oklahoma

Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

DaShaun White LB Oklahoma

Jeffery Johnson DL Oklahoma

Michael Turk P Oklahoma

Key Lawrence S Oklahoma

Reggie Grimes EDGE Oklahoma

D.J. Graham CB Oklahoma

Theo Wease WR Oklahoma

Trejan Bridges WR Oklahoma

Woodi Washington CB Oklahoma

David Ugwoegbu LB Oklahoma

McKade Mettauer IOL Oklahoma

Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma

Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma

7 USC at Oregon State 9:30pm

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Travis Dye RB USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Austin Jones RB USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Nick Figueroa EDGE USC

Brandon Pili DL USC

...

Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

Omar Speights LB Oregon State

Jaydon Grant CB Oregon State

Wyoming at 19 BYU 10:15pm

Cole Godbout DL Wyoming

...

Blake Freeland OT BYU

Jaren Hall QB BYU

Clark Barrington OT BYU

Tyler Batty DL BYU

Puka Nacua WR BYU

Campbell Barrington IOL BYU

Isaac Rex TE BYU

Stanford at 18 Washington 10:30pm

Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

Tanner McKee QB Stanford

Benjamin Yurosek TE Stanford

Walter Rouse OT Stanford

Elijah Higgins WR Stanford

E.J. Smith RB Stanford

Myles Hinton OT Stanford

Pat Fields S Stanford

...

Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington

Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington

Jalen McMillan WR Washington

Sav’ell Smalls LB Washington

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Victor Curne OT Washington

13 Utah at Arizona State 10:30pm

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Brant Kuithe TE Utah

...

Ladarius Henderson IOL Arizona State

Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State

Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State

DeaMonte Trayanum RB Arizona State

Emory Jones QB Arizona State

Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State

As usual, I will provide a mock which inevitably gets the most attention. True college fans!

Trade Partner: Detroit Lions

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12, Future Round 1 Pick, Future Round 1 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 2, Round 6 Pick 2

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 2 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 30

...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 6 Pick 2

Received: Round 6 Pick 18, Round 7 Pick 14

2: R1 P2 QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State 6’3” 215

50: R2 P18 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6’4” 358

77: R3 P13 EDGE D.J. Johnson - Oregon 6’4” 275

135: R4 P30 LB Owen Pappoe - Auburn 6’1” 225

156: R5 P13 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6” 323

184: R6 P5 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’1” 193

191: R6 P12 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’8” 245

192: R6 P13 OT Trevor Reid - Louisville 6’5” 314

197: R6 P18 RB Roschon Johnson - Texas 6’2” 223

235: R7 P14 EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

250: R7 P29 WR Elijah Higgins - Stanford 6’3” 240

I have no clue why fanspeak moved the Vikings up to #12 this week. Tankathon has the Vikings at #22 even after their loss against the Eagles. What can you do? I can work with #12.

Trading up to get Stroud is bold but is it worth it? I’d have to say yes. The future draft picks could be later in the first (hopefully). It may not be enough to move up though.

I’m still thinking about the defense early it seems.

Well, enjoy the games!