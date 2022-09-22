 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

By MarkSP18
/ new
Toledo v Ohio State Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Week 3 did not provide any suspense for the top 9 teams in the rankings. Clemson handled South Carolina, Alabama took care of Louisiana-Monroe, Ohio State crushed Toledo, Michigan stomped UConn, Clemson beat down Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma spanked Nebraska, the USC Trojans beat up Freson State, and Kentucky whupped Youngstown State. After the top 9 there were a couple of upsets. Washington beat Michigan State and Texas A&M beat Miami.

The top teams, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan are starting to stand out with 12 other top 25 teams undefeated at 3-0. The games are going to get more and more intriguing with the consequences getting higher and higher.

I’m still looking for the next Center and a solid Quarterback prospect to develop. Beyond that, I have my eyes on Cornerbacks, Edge Rushers, a handful of Receivers, and some Tight ends.

If you do not see a player that you think is worth checking out, please feel free to loist them because I am sure I missed some.

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech 7:30pm

Dante Stills DL West Virginia
Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia
Doug Nester IOL West Virginia
J.T. Daniels QB West Virginia
Lyn-J Dixon RB West Virginia
Charles Woods CB West Virginia
Dorian Strong CB Virginia Tech
Chamarri Conner S Virginia Tech
Armani Chatman CB Virginia Tech
Jason Brown QB Virginia Tech

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State 7:30pm

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina
Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina
Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina
D’Jordan Strong CB Coastal Carolina

Chattanooga at Illinois 8:30pm

Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

Chase Brown RB Illinois

Friday, September 23

Virginia at Syracuse 7:00pm

Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia
Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia
Nick Jackson LB Virginia
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
Stefon Thompson LB Syracuse

Saturday, September 24

5 Clemson at 21 Wake Forest 12:00pm

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Fred Davis II CB Clemson
Walker Parks OT Clemson
DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson
Malcolm Greene S Clemson
E.J. Williams WR Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson
Jake Venables LB Clemson
Will Putnam IOL Clemson
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Nick Andersen S Wake Forest
Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest
Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest

Maryland at 4 Michigan 12:00pm

Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland

Durell Nchami LB Maryland
Ruben Hyppolite II LB Maryland
Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

Jacob Copeland WR Maryland
Blake Corum RB Michigan

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

R.J. Moten S Michigan
Erick All TE Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan
Michael Barrett S Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Andrew Gentry OT Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan

17 Baylor at Iowa State 12:00pm

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Dillon Doyle LB Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Jacob Gall IOL Baylor
Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor
Ben Sims TE Baylor
Christian Morgan S Baylor
Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State

Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
Darrell Simmons Jr. IOL Iowa State
T.J. Tampa WR Iowa State
Jirehl Brock RB Iowa State
Easton Dean TE Iowa State
Sean Shaw Jr. WR Iowa State
Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State

Missouri at Auburn 12:00pm

Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri

Jaylon Carlies S Missouri
Javon Foster OT Missouri
Trajan Jeffcoat EDGE Missouri
Derick Hall EDGE Auburn

Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Colby Wooden DL Auburn

Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

Alec Jackson OT Auburn
Eugene Asante LB Auburn
Zykeivous Walker DL Auburn
Jayson Jones DL Auburn
Zach Calzada QB Auburn
Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

Minnesota at Michigan State 3:30pm

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

Braelen Oliver EDGE Minnesota
Chris Autman-Bell WR Minnesota
Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
Payton Thorne QB Michigan State

Jacob Slade DL Michigan State

Khris Bogle EDGE Michigan State
Aaron Brule LB Michigan State
Xavier Henderson S Michigan State
Jalen Berger RB Michigan State

Jacoby Windmon LB Michigan State

Jarek Broussard RB Michigan State
Ameer Speed CB Michigan State
Jordan Reid IOL Michigan State
Bryce Baringer P Michigan State

22 Texas at Texas Tech 3:30pm

Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Alfred Collins DL Texas
D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas
Isaiah Neyor WR Texas
Troy Omeire WR Texas
Hudson Card QB Texas
T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas
Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Christian Jones OT Texas

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech

Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech
Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech
SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech

20 Florida at 11 Tennessee 3:30pm

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida
Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida
Derek Wingo LB Florida
Jalen Kimber CB Florida
Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida
Amari Burney S Florida
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Tyler Baron DL Tennessee
Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee

Bru McCoy WR Tennessee

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

15 Oregon at Washington State 4:00pm

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon
Jamal Hill S Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Mase Funa LB Oregon
Dontae Manning CB Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
Cameron Ward QB Washington State

Jarrett Kingston IOL Washington State

10 Arkansas vs. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX) 7:00pm

Jalen Catalon S Arkansas
Bumper Pool LB Arkansas
K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas
Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas
Trey Knox WR Arkansas
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Myles Jones CB Texas A&M
Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M
Demond Demas WR Texas A&M
Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M
Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M
Haynes King QB Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M
Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M

Wisconsin at 3 Ohio State 7:30pm

Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin
Logan Brown OT Wisconsin
Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin
Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin
Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Jay Shaw CB Wisconsin
Tyler Beach OT Wisconsin
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
Josh Proctor S Ohio State

Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
Taron Vincent DL Ohio State
Julian Fleming WR Ohio State
Cody Simon LB Ohio State
Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State
Palaie Gaoteote IV LB Ohio State
Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State
Teradja Mitchell LB Ohio State
Tanner McCalister S Ohio State
Marcus Hooker S Ohio State
Noah Ruggles K Ohio State

Vanderbilt at 2 Alabama 7:30pm

Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Henry To’oTo’o LB Alabama
Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama
D.J. Dale DL Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama
Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
Traeshon Holden WR Alabama
Chris Braswell DL Alabama
Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama
Jase McClellan RB Alabama
Keilan Robinson RB Alabama
Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama
Will Reichard K Alabama
Timothy Smith DL Alabama

Boston College at Florida State 8:00pm

Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College

Zay Flowers WR Boston College

Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College
Josh DeBerry CB Boston College
Marcus Valdez DL Boston College
Robert Scott Jr. OT Florida State

Akeem Dent S Florida State

Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Fabien Lovett DL Florida State
Maurice Smith IOL Florida State

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State

Demorie Tate CB Florida State
Stephen Dix Jr. LB Florida State

Mycah Pittman WR Florida State

Robert Cooper DL Florida State
Amari Gainer EDGE Florida State

Kansas State at 6 Oklahoma 8:00pm

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma
Trey Morrison S Oklahoma
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
DaShaun White LB Oklahoma
Jeffery Johnson DL Oklahoma
Michael Turk P Oklahoma
Key Lawrence S Oklahoma
Reggie Grimes EDGE Oklahoma
D.J. Graham CB Oklahoma
Theo Wease WR Oklahoma
Trejan Bridges WR Oklahoma
Woodi Washington CB Oklahoma
David Ugwoegbu LB Oklahoma
McKade Mettauer IOL Oklahoma
Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma
Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma

7 USC at Oregon State 9:30pm

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Travis Dye RB USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC

Courtland Ford OT USC
Austin Jones RB USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

Omar Speights LB Oregon State
Jaydon Grant CB Oregon State

Wyoming at 19 BYU 10:15pm

Cole Godbout DL Wyoming
Blake Freeland OT BYU

Jaren Hall QB BYU

Clark Barrington OT BYU
Tyler Batty DL BYU
Puka Nacua WR BYU
Campbell Barrington IOL BYU
Isaac Rex TE BYU

Stanford at 18 Washington 10:30pm

Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

Tanner McKee QB Stanford

Benjamin Yurosek TE Stanford
Walter Rouse OT Stanford

Elijah Higgins WR Stanford

E.J. Smith RB Stanford
Myles Hinton OT Stanford
Pat Fields S Stanford
Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington

Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
Jalen McMillan WR Washington
Sav’ell Smalls LB Washington

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Victor Curne OT Washington

13 Utah at Arizona State 10:30pm

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Brant Kuithe TE Utah

Ladarius Henderson IOL Arizona State
Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State

Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State

DeaMonte Trayanum RB Arizona State
Emory Jones QB Arizona State
Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State

As usual, I will provide a mock which inevitably gets the most attention. True college fans!

Trade Partner: Detroit Lions

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12, Future Round 1 Pick, Future Round 1 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 2, Round 6 Pick 2

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 2 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 30

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 6 Pick 2

Received: Round 6 Pick 18, Round 7 Pick 14

2: R1 P2 QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State 6’3” 215

Toledo v Ohio State Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

50: R2 P18 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6’4” 358

Texas State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

77: R3 P13 EDGE D.J. Johnson - Oregon 6’4” 275

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Oregon vs Georgia Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

135: R4 P30 LB Owen Pappoe - Auburn 6’1” 225

San Jose State v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

156: R5 P13 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6” 323

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Wisconsin at Illinois Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

184: R6 P5 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’1” 193

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

191: R6 P12 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’8” 245

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Old Dominion at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

192: R6 P13 OT Trevor Reid - Louisville 6’5” 314

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 06 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Louisville v Ole Miss Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

197: R6 P18 RB Roschon Johnson - Texas 6’2” 223

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Texas at TCU Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

235: R7 P14 EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 19 Big Ten Championship Game Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

250: R7 P29 WR Elijah Higgins - Stanford 6’3” 240

UCLA v Stanford Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

I have no clue why fanspeak moved the Vikings up to #12 this week. Tankathon has the Vikings at #22 even after their loss against the Eagles. What can you do? I can work with #12.

Trading up to get Stroud is bold but is it worth it? I’d have to say yes. The future draft picks could be later in the first (hopefully). It may not be enough to move up though.

I’m still thinking about the defense early it seems.

Well, enjoy the games!

