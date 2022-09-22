Week 4 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 3 did not provide any suspense for the top 9 teams in the rankings. Clemson handled South Carolina, Alabama took care of Louisiana-Monroe, Ohio State crushed Toledo, Michigan stomped UConn, Clemson beat down Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma spanked Nebraska, the USC Trojans beat up Freson State, and Kentucky whupped Youngstown State. After the top 9 there were a couple of upsets. Washington beat Michigan State and Texas A&M beat Miami.
The top teams, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan are starting to stand out with 12 other top 25 teams undefeated at 3-0. The games are going to get more and more intriguing with the consequences getting higher and higher.
I’m still looking for the next Center and a solid Quarterback prospect to develop. Beyond that, I have my eyes on Cornerbacks, Edge Rushers, a handful of Receivers, and some Tight ends.
If you do not see a player that you think is worth checking out, please feel free to loist them because I am sure I missed some.
Thursday, September 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech 7:30pm
Dante Stills DL West Virginia
Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia
Doug Nester IOL West Virginia
J.T. Daniels QB West Virginia
Lyn-J Dixon RB West Virginia
Charles Woods CB West Virginia
...
Dorian Strong CB Virginia Tech
Chamarri Conner S Virginia Tech
Armani Chatman CB Virginia Tech
Jason Brown QB Virginia Tech
Coastal Carolina at Georgia State 7:30pm
Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina
Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina
Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina
Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina
D’Jordan Strong CB Coastal Carolina
Chattanooga at Illinois 8:30pm
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
Chase Brown RB Illinois
Friday, September 23
Virginia at Syracuse 7:00pm
Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia
Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia
Nick Jackson LB Virginia
...
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
Stefon Thompson LB Syracuse
Saturday, September 24
5 Clemson at 21 Wake Forest 12:00pm
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Fred Davis II CB Clemson
Walker Parks OT Clemson
DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson
Malcolm Greene S Clemson
E.J. Williams WR Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Darnell Jefferies DL Clemson
Jake Venables LB Clemson
Will Putnam IOL Clemson
...
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Nick Andersen S Wake Forest
Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest
Rondell Bothroyd DL Wake Forest
Maryland at 4 Michigan 12:00pm
Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland
Durell Nchami LB Maryland
Ruben Hyppolite II LB Maryland
Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland
Jacob Copeland WR Maryland
...
Blake Corum RB Michigan
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
R.J. Moten S Michigan
Erick All TE Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
Taylor Upshaw EDGE Michigan
Michael Barrett S Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Andrew Gentry OT Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan
17 Baylor at Iowa State 12:00pm
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Dillon Doyle LB Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Jacob Gall IOL Baylor
Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor
Ben Sims TE Baylor
Christian Morgan S Baylor
...
Will McDonald IV DL Iowa State
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
Darrell Simmons Jr. IOL Iowa State
T.J. Tampa WR Iowa State
Jirehl Brock RB Iowa State
Easton Dean TE Iowa State
Sean Shaw Jr. WR Iowa State
Trevor Downing IOL Iowa State
Missouri at Auburn 12:00pm
Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri
Jaylon Carlies S Missouri
Javon Foster OT Missouri
Trajan Jeffcoat EDGE Missouri
...
Derick Hall EDGE Auburn
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Colby Wooden DL Auburn
Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
Alec Jackson OT Auburn
Eugene Asante LB Auburn
Zykeivous Walker DL Auburn
Jayson Jones DL Auburn
Zach Calzada QB Auburn
Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
Minnesota at Michigan State 3:30pm
John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota
Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota
Braelen Oliver EDGE Minnesota
Chris Autman-Bell WR Minnesota
...
Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
Payton Thorne QB Michigan State
Jacob Slade DL Michigan State
Khris Bogle EDGE Michigan State
Aaron Brule LB Michigan State
Xavier Henderson S Michigan State
Jalen Berger RB Michigan State
Jacoby Windmon LB Michigan State
Jarek Broussard RB Michigan State
Ameer Speed CB Michigan State
Jordan Reid IOL Michigan State
Bryce Baringer P Michigan State
22 Texas at Texas Tech 3:30pm
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Alfred Collins DL Texas
D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas
Isaiah Neyor WR Texas
Troy Omeire WR Texas
Hudson Card QB Texas
T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas
Ayodele Adeoye LB Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Christian Jones OT Texas
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
...
Tyree Wilson DL Texas Tech
Baylor Cupp TE Texas Tech
Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech
SaRodorick Thompson RB Texas Tech
20 Florida at 11 Tennessee 3:30pm
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
Trey Dean III S Florida
Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Demarkcus Bowman RB Florida
Derek Wingo LB Florida
Jalen Kimber CB Florida
Tre’Vez Johnson S Florida
Amari Burney S Florida
...
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Tyler Baron DL Tennessee
Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee
Bru McCoy WR Tennessee
Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee
15 Oregon at Washington State 4:00pm
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Justin Flowe LB Oregon
Jamal Hill S Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Mase Funa LB Oregon
Dontae Manning CB Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
...
Cameron Ward QB Washington State
Jarrett Kingston IOL Washington State
10 Arkansas vs. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX) 7:00pm
Jalen Catalon S Arkansas
Bumper Pool LB Arkansas
K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas
Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas
Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas
Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas
Trey Knox WR Arkansas
...
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Myles Jones CB Texas A&M
Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M
Demond Demas WR Texas A&M
Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M
Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M
Haynes King QB Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M
Luke Matthews IOL Texas A&M
Wisconsin at 3 Ohio State 7:30pm
Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin
Logan Brown OT Wisconsin
Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin
Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin
Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin
Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin
Jay Shaw CB Wisconsin
Tyler Beach OT Wisconsin
...
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
Josh Proctor S Ohio State
Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State
Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
Taron Vincent DL Ohio State
Julian Fleming WR Ohio State
Cody Simon LB Ohio State
Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State
Palaie Gaoteote IV LB Ohio State
Matthew Jones IOL Ohio State
Teradja Mitchell LB Ohio State
Tanner McCalister S Ohio State
Marcus Hooker S Ohio State
Noah Ruggles K Ohio State
Vanderbilt at 2 Alabama 7:30pm
Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt
...
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Henry To’oTo’o LB Alabama
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Jordan Battle S Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
Malachi Moore S Alabama
Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Tyler Harrell WR Alabama
D.J. Dale DL Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama
Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
Traeshon Holden WR Alabama
Chris Braswell DL Alabama
Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama
Jase McClellan RB Alabama
Keilan Robinson RB Alabama
Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama
Will Reichard K Alabama
Timothy Smith DL Alabama
Boston College at Florida State 8:00pm
Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College
Zay Flowers WR Boston College
Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College
Josh DeBerry CB Boston College
Marcus Valdez DL Boston College
...
Robert Scott Jr. OT Florida State
Akeem Dent S Florida State
Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Fabien Lovett DL Florida State
Maurice Smith IOL Florida State
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Demorie Tate CB Florida State
Stephen Dix Jr. LB Florida State
Mycah Pittman WR Florida State
Robert Cooper DL Florida State
Amari Gainer EDGE Florida State
Kansas State at 6 Oklahoma 8:00pm
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
...
Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma
Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma
Trey Morrison S Oklahoma
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
DaShaun White LB Oklahoma
Jeffery Johnson DL Oklahoma
Michael Turk P Oklahoma
Key Lawrence S Oklahoma
Reggie Grimes EDGE Oklahoma
D.J. Graham CB Oklahoma
Theo Wease WR Oklahoma
Trejan Bridges WR Oklahoma
Woodi Washington CB Oklahoma
David Ugwoegbu LB Oklahoma
McKade Mettauer IOL Oklahoma
Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma
Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma
7 USC at Oregon State 9:30pm
Jordan Addison WR USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Nick Figueroa EDGE USC
Brandon Pili DL USC
...
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
Omar Speights LB Oregon State
Jaydon Grant CB Oregon State
Wyoming at 19 BYU 10:15pm
Cole Godbout DL Wyoming
...
Blake Freeland OT BYU
Jaren Hall QB BYU
Clark Barrington OT BYU
Tyler Batty DL BYU
Puka Nacua WR BYU
Campbell Barrington IOL BYU
Isaac Rex TE BYU
Stanford at 18 Washington 10:30pm
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
Tanner McKee QB Stanford
Benjamin Yurosek TE Stanford
Walter Rouse OT Stanford
Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
E.J. Smith RB Stanford
Myles Hinton OT Stanford
Pat Fields S Stanford
...
Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington
Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington
Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
Jalen McMillan WR Washington
Sav’ell Smalls LB Washington
Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington
Victor Curne OT Washington
13 Utah at Arizona State 10:30pm
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Brant Kuithe TE Utah
...
Ladarius Henderson IOL Arizona State
Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State
Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State
DeaMonte Trayanum RB Arizona State
Emory Jones QB Arizona State
Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State
As usual, I will provide a mock which inevitably gets the most attention. True college fans!
Trade Partner: Detroit Lions
Sent: Round 1 Pick 12, Future Round 1 Pick, Future Round 1 Pick
Received: Round 1 Pick 2, Round 6 Pick 2
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 2 Pick 14
Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 30
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 6 Pick 2
Received: Round 6 Pick 18, Round 7 Pick 14
2: R1 P2 QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State 6’3” 215
50: R2 P18 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor 6’4” 358
77: R3 P13 EDGE D.J. Johnson - Oregon 6’4” 275
135: R4 P30 LB Owen Pappoe - Auburn 6’1” 225
156: R5 P13 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6” 323
184: R6 P5 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’1” 193
191: R6 P12 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’8” 245
192: R6 P13 OT Trevor Reid - Louisville 6’5” 314
197: R6 P18 RB Roschon Johnson - Texas 6’2” 223
235: R7 P14 EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
250: R7 P29 WR Elijah Higgins - Stanford 6’3” 240
I have no clue why fanspeak moved the Vikings up to #12 this week. Tankathon has the Vikings at #22 even after their loss against the Eagles. What can you do? I can work with #12.
Trading up to get Stroud is bold but is it worth it? I’d have to say yes. The future draft picks could be later in the first (hopefully). It may not be enough to move up though.
I’m still thinking about the defense early it seems.
Well, enjoy the games!
