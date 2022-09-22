Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and discussion

We’re just about ready to get Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season underway, folks. Thursday Night Football comes to you live tonight from the shores of Lake Erie, as we’re getting an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Both of these teams come into this game at 1-1, having won their season opener and then losing in Week 2. Cleveland lost in the most improbable fashion imaginable to the New York Jets, while the Steelers struggled to move the ball anywhere in a loss to the New England Patriots.

We’ve got our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight, right here for your viewing pleasure. You can check out the odds for this game courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, the majority of us think that the Browns are going to hold serve at home in this one, and we see a fairly close, low-scoring game. What do you see happening tonight?

