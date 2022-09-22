Lions at Vikings: Interim injury reports

It’s time to bring you the second injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions as preparations continue for Sunday’s NFC North battle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at whether or not either team made any significant changes to their injury reports, starting with the visiting team.

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

DE John Cominsky (wrist)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh)

G Jonah Jackson (hip)

Limited Participation

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

RB De’Andre Swift (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

S Juju Hughes (shoulder, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

CB Amani Oruwariye (back, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A couple of changes for Detroit on their injury report, as De’Andre Swift was back at practice in a limited capacity and two of their defensive backs went from limited to full participation. Aidan Hutchinson still not practicing could be important and we’ll have to see what his status for Friday is. Not having him would be a huge loss for the Lions.

And now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

S Harrison Smith (concussion)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

No players listed

No changes to the Vikings’ injury report on Thursday, which is bad news for Harrison Smith as he remains in the concussion protocol. Here’s hoping that he’ll be ready to go by Sunday, though we’ll get a big indicator as to whether or not he’ll be available for the game after tomorrow’s injury report comes out.

That’s a look at the second injury reports for the Vikings and the Lions ahead of Week 3, folks. Final injury reports come out tomorrow and we’ll have them right here for you when they’re available.