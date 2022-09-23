SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in Vikings drops after loss

As I’ve mentioned in this space before, in the time that we’ve been doing SB Nation Reacts questions about the Minnesota Vikings, very few teams across the SB Nation family of websites have had confidence results that have fluctuated as much as ours do. Following the team’s first loss of the season, we’re seeing that trend get started again.

After 94% of Vikings fans said that they were confident that this team was heading in the right direction after the Week 1 victory over Green Bay, that number has dropped all the way to 51% following Monday night’s loss in Philadelphia.

I don’t know. . .that seems like a bit of an overreaction to me. Yes, the Vikings looked less than stellar on Monday night, but Philadelphia is a solid team and it would appear that the issues the Vikings had are correctable. I’m willing to give Kevin O’Connell and company an opportunity to fix them before declaring that all hope is lost or anything like that.

We’ll try to get a team-specific question in here for next week, folks, but those are your SB Nation Reacts results for the Vikings for this week.