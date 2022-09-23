Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 3

It is time, once again, for the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to let you know who they’re picking in the upcoming week of NFL action. Last week was pretty darn good for one of us and not so great for everyone else, but hopefully everyone can get themselves on track this week.
Who had a good week in Week 2? Here’s a hint:
Our overall top expert for NFL week 2 (out of 400 participants) is @DailyNorseman own @eric_j_thompson hitting almost 70%!! Well done sir!— Tallysight (@tallysight) September 22, 2022
Be on the lookout for his week 3 picks ⤵️https://t.co/wvy0ZYX3tQ pic.twitter.com/kEsqsXkNQY
Yeah, Eric killed it in Week 2, besting literally everyone else that’s using the Tallysight app to submit NFL picks. Congratulations to him for his performance! Now we have to try to catch up.
Here’s how everyone did in Week 2:
- Ed Brodmarkle: 12-4 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 9-7 over/under
- Eric Thompson: 11-5 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 12-4 over/under
- Mark Pittman: 10-6 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 4-12 over/under
- GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 9-7 straight-up, 7-9 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
- Christopher Gates: 8-8 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
And here’s how everyone is faring in each category through the first two weeks of the season:
Straight-up/Moneyline
- Ed Brodmarkle: 20-11 (.645)
- Eric Thompson: 19-12 (.613)
- GA Skol: 17-14 (.548)
- Mark Pittman: 17-14 (.548)
- Warren Ludford: 17-14 (.548)
- Christopher Gates: 17-14 (.548)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 21-11 (.646)
- Eric Thompson: 17-15 (.531)
- Christopher Gates: 16-16 (.500)
- GA Skol: 13-19 (.406)
- Warren Ludford: 13-19 (.406)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 6-9 (.400)
Over/Under
- Eric Thompson: 23-9 (.719)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 16-16 (.500)
- GA Skol: 16-16 (.500)
- Christopher Gates: 15-17 (.469)
- Warren Ludford: 14-18 (.438)
- Mark Pittman: 13-19 (.406)
Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at the picks courtesy of our friends at Tallysight for this week with one game already in the books. Lines are subject to change between now and kickoff, so be sure to keep checking in with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to track those changes.
Unanimous Picks
- Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots
- Buffalo Bills over Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings over Detroit Lions (yay!)
- Kansas City Chiefs over Indianapolis Colts
- Philadelphia Eagles over Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Chargers over Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams over Arizona Cardinals
5-1 Picks
- Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers (Warren dissenting)
- Cincinnati Bengals over New York Jets (Ed dissenting)
- Las Vegas Raiders over Tennessee Titans (Mark dissenting)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Green Bay Packers (Eric dissenting)
- San Francisco 49ers over Denver Broncos (Mark dissenting)
4-2 Picks
- New Orleans Saints over Carolina Panthers (Eric and Mark dissenting)
- Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants (Chris and Mark dissenting)
3-3 Picks
- Houston Texans (Chris/Eric/Warren) at Chicago Bears (Ed/GA Skol/Mark)
- Atlanta Falcons (Chris/Eric/GA Skol) at Seattle Seahawks (Ed/Mark/Warren)
Those are our picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you rolling with in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season?
Loading comments...