Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 3

It is time, once again, for the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to let you know who they’re picking in the upcoming week of NFL action. Last week was pretty darn good for one of us and not so great for everyone else, but hopefully everyone can get themselves on track this week.

Who had a good week in Week 2? Here’s a hint:

Our overall top expert for NFL week 2 (out of 400 participants) is @DailyNorseman own @eric_j_thompson hitting almost 70%!! Well done sir!



Be on the lookout for his week 3 picks ⤵️https://t.co/wvy0ZYX3tQ pic.twitter.com/kEsqsXkNQY — Tallysight (@tallysight) September 22, 2022

Yeah, Eric killed it in Week 2, besting literally everyone else that’s using the Tallysight app to submit NFL picks. Congratulations to him for his performance! Now we have to try to catch up.

Here’s how everyone did in Week 2:

Ed Brodmarkle: 12-4 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 9-7 over/under

Eric Thompson: 11-5 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 12-4 over/under

Mark Pittman: 10-6 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 4-12 over/under

GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

Warren Ludford: 9-7 straight-up, 7-9 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

Christopher Gates: 8-8 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

And here’s how everyone is faring in each category through the first two weeks of the season:

Straight-up/Moneyline

Ed Brodmarkle: 20-11 (.645) Eric Thompson: 19-12 (.613) GA Skol: 17-14 (.548) Mark Pittman: 17-14 (.548) Warren Ludford: 17-14 (.548) Christopher Gates: 17-14 (.548)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 21-11 (.646) Eric Thompson: 17-15 (.531) Christopher Gates: 16-16 (.500) GA Skol: 13-19 (.406) Warren Ludford: 13-19 (.406) Ed Brodmarkle: 6-9 (.400)

Over/Under

Eric Thompson: 23-9 (.719) Ed Brodmarkle: 16-16 (.500) GA Skol: 16-16 (.500) Christopher Gates: 15-17 (.469) Warren Ludford: 14-18 (.438) Mark Pittman: 13-19 (.406)

Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at the picks courtesy of our friends at Tallysight for this week with one game already in the books. Lines are subject to change between now and kickoff, so be sure to keep checking in with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to track those changes.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Those are our picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you rolling with in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season?