 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 3

At least one of us had a good week in Week 2

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It is time, once again, for the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to let you know who they’re picking in the upcoming week of NFL action. Last week was pretty darn good for one of us and not so great for everyone else, but hopefully everyone can get themselves on track this week.

Who had a good week in Week 2? Here’s a hint:

Yeah, Eric killed it in Week 2, besting literally everyone else that’s using the Tallysight app to submit NFL picks. Congratulations to him for his performance! Now we have to try to catch up.

Here’s how everyone did in Week 2:

  • Ed Brodmarkle: 12-4 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 9-7 over/under
  • Eric Thompson: 11-5 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 12-4 over/under
  • Mark Pittman: 10-6 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 4-12 over/under
  • GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
  • Warren Ludford: 9-7 straight-up, 7-9 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
  • Christopher Gates: 8-8 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

And here’s how everyone is faring in each category through the first two weeks of the season:

Straight-up/Moneyline

  1. Ed Brodmarkle: 20-11 (.645)
  2. Eric Thompson: 19-12 (.613)
  3. GA Skol: 17-14 (.548)
  4. Mark Pittman: 17-14 (.548)
  5. Warren Ludford: 17-14 (.548)
  6. Christopher Gates: 17-14 (.548)

Against the Spread

  1. Mark Pittman: 21-11 (.646)
  2. Eric Thompson: 17-15 (.531)
  3. Christopher Gates: 16-16 (.500)
  4. GA Skol: 13-19 (.406)
  5. Warren Ludford: 13-19 (.406)
  6. Ed Brodmarkle: 6-9 (.400)

Over/Under

  1. Eric Thompson: 23-9 (.719)
  2. Ed Brodmarkle: 16-16 (.500)
  3. GA Skol: 16-16 (.500)
  4. Christopher Gates: 15-17 (.469)
  5. Warren Ludford: 14-18 (.438)
  6. Mark Pittman: 13-19 (.406)

Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at the picks courtesy of our friends at Tallysight for this week with one game already in the books. Lines are subject to change between now and kickoff, so be sure to keep checking in with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to track those changes.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Those are our picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you rolling with in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season?

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...