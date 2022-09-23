Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve got the final injury reports for both the Detroit Lions and your Minnesota Vikings as we’re now about 48 hours out from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium. There have been a couple of changes for both sides, so let’s take a look at those now, starting with the visiting team.

Detroit Lions Week 3 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status John Cominsky DE Wrist DNP DNP DNP Out Jonah Jackson G Finger DNP DNP DNP Out T.J. Hockenson TE Hip LP LP LP Questionable Aidan Hutchinson DE Thigh DNP DNP LP Questionable Frank Ragnow C Foot LP LP LP Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable Juju Hughes S Shoulder LP FP FP --- Amani Oruwariye CB Back LP FP FP --- Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring FP FP FP ---

Jackson is the Lions’ starter at left guard, so his absence is likely going to be notable for the Detroit offensive line. All four of the players that the Lions have listed as questionable are starters, and a couple of them didn’t practice at all this week until today. It looks like the Lions are going to have to make the dreaded “game-time decision” on a number of important players.

Now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings Week 3 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Andrew Booth Jr CB Quad DNP DNP DNP Out Harrison Smith S Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Eric Kendricks LB Toe --- --- LP Questionable

Harrison Smith is still in the concussion protocol, despite Kevin O’Connell saying early in the week they “felt good” about the progress he had made following Smith’s being forced out of the game in Philadelphia. Josh Metellus and Lewis Cine will, reportedly, both play a number of snaps in Smith’s absence. You would think this would be Cine’s big opportunity, much like Camryn Bynum got when Smith missed the Baltimore and Los Angeles games last season, but we’ll see how the Vikings play it.

Kendricks, as you can see, is a late addition to the injury report, just being added today with a toe issue. Hopefully it’s not too serious and we’ll see him out there on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Those are the final injury reports for both the Lions and the Vikings, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.