Vikings vs Lions - We Expect Better

On this Two Old Bloggers, the Minnesota Vikings got humiliated on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over the team and the offense had ‘bad’ Kirk show up. As Glover Quin said earlier in the week, the key to winning against the Vikings isn’t to take Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen out; it is to take the run game out by scoring early and, most importantly, the biggest of keys… make Kirk Cousins uncomfortable. Do that and everything will fall in place. We all knew that the defense was going to be the weaker of the two units, but the offense needed to make up the difference, and by no means did they do that. We expect better!

Are you worried about the results? How about the early results from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s 2022 draft class? The Vikings’ #1 draft pick has not seen any significant time. Sunday against the Lions with Harrison ‘Hitman’ Smith already being called out, you’d think he would get the start but it looks 5th rounder Josh Metellus will get the call. Does that bother you? We expect better! Then the second pick, Andrew Booth, has yet to be healthy enough to get on the field and already has been passed on the depth chart. We expect better!

Then comes in the #1 scoring and #1 run game to date, this season in the Detroit Lions. Is it luck or that big head fake that will have Lion’s fans shaking their heads as a start that seemed promising suddenly goes down the drain like season after season? Has Dan Campbell actually got the team on the right track and the Vikings are to be their next victims? We expect better! Darren and Dave will break this matchup down. Can the Vikes bounce back? Can the Lions play well away from home? You decide.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Should we be worried about what happened Monday night?

Theme #2: The Class of 2022 has been quiet so far

Theme #3: Lions vs Vikings preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and your taking the time to enjoy it with us.

