We’re just hours away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, where we hope to see the Minnesota Vikings get themselves back into the win column as they host their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions. We want to make sure that everyone has the ability to follow along with today’s action wherever they are, so let’s give you all of the information you need in order to do just that.

Television Info

For the first time this season, the Vikings will be kicking off at the best time for football games to get started, that being noon Central time. This week’s game will be on FOX, which is KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, and the call will be handled by Brandon Gaudin and Brady Quinn. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here’s the weekly map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Lions/Vikings game will be shown in the yellow area.

If you’re using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, point your receiver towards Channel 710.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, this game will not be shown live on the American Forces Network. There will, however, be a replay that kicks off at 0700Z on Monday on AFN Sports 2. That’s a start time of 0900L for viewers in Central Europe, 1000L for everyone on Arabian Standard Time, and 1600L for fans in Japan and Korea. A replay is better than nothing, I guess.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either SiriusXM Channels 158 and 229. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this Sunday’s game will be led by John Hussey. The Vikings saw Hussey’s crew once last season, as his crew handled their 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

This is another indoor game, so the weather won’t be a factor during the action or anything. If you’ll be out partaking in any of the pregame festivities, it should be decent enough according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures by kickoff will be into the mid-60s, but it will be a little breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are still listed as 6-point favorites for this one. That number started at 6.5, so it has dropped a tiny bit. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 52 points, which is a slight increase since things opened. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all of the information that you need to keep up with the action on Sunday when the Lions and the Vikings face off at U.S. Bank Stadium. As we usually do, we’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter up and running about an hour before kickoff, and we hope to see a lot of you there as we watch the action from Minneapolis!