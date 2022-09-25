Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just about an hour from kickoff in Minneapolis as your Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Detroit Lions in an NFC North throwdown. Let’s get you all of the information that you need in order to be ready for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 25 September 2022, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 710

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 158 and 229, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -6, Over/Under 52

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 30, Lions 27

Three Keys

1) Get the run defense figured out - The Lions are one of the best running teams in the NFL in the early portion of this season, while the Vikings’ defense has been one of the worst at stopping the run. That’s a recipe for disaster against a Detroit offense that’s topped 35 points in their first two games, and something that the Minnesota defense is going to have to fix if they want to stay in this one.

2) Spread the football around - Last week, Adam Thielen wasn’t targeted until midway through the third quarter and Dalvin Cook had one of his worst games as a Viking. Justin Jefferson is spectacular, of course, but the Vikings need to use the attention that he receives to help get others involved as well.

3) Keep winning on special teams - The Vikings’ special teams has been their best unit so far. . .or, at least, you could make that argument. In a game that’s likely going to be pretty close, special teams could definitely make the difference, and we’d like the Vikings to continue being on the right side of that today.

Know the Foe: Pride of Detroit

There you have it, folks! Enjoy the game and hopefully we’ll all be getting together in about three hours to talk about a great victory and moving to 2-0 against the division early in the season.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!