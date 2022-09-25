Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first fifteen minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Detroit Lions by a score of 7-0.

The Vikings won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, giving the visiting team the football first. The Lions quickly pushed to midfield but the Vikings’ defense shored itself up and forced a 48-yard field goal attempt from Austin Seibert. Seibert’s kick bounced off the right upright and was no good to give the Vikings the ball with good field position.

Minnesota got off to a solid start on their first drive, but in Detroit territory. Kevin O’Connell called on Greg Joseph to attempt a 56-yard field goal, but it was way wide to the right and no good, giving the Lions the ball in even better field position.

Detroit’s next drive saw them eventually facing a 4th-and-6 from the Minnesota 32, and the Lions decided to go for it. Jared Goff then found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a big gain to the Minnesota 2-yard line to convert, and on the next play Jamaal Williams went over from 2 yards out for the first points of the game. Seibert’s extra point was good and the Lions were up 7-0 with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Minnesota’s next possession resulted in a punt with Detroit starting from their own 30-yard line. They found themselves facing another fourth down situation, this one a 4th-and-1 from the Minnesota 45-yard line. Detroit chose to go for it again and converted thanks to Williams. As we move to the second quarter of play, the Lions are again looking at a 4th-and-1, this time from the Minnesota 31.

After fifteen minutes your Minnesota Vikings trail the Detroit Lions by a score of 7-0. Come join us for the second quarter of play!